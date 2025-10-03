Hackers from Russia are attacking UK military space satellites on a “persistent basis”.

Head of UK Space Command, Major General Paul Tedman, Russian forces are actively trying to disrupt UK-based military activities “weekly” and are closely monitoring the country’s space assets. This comes as Vladimir Putin’s warships are regularly transiting through the English Channel, putting pressure on the Royal Navy and RAF assets to shadow them.

Maj Gen Tedman told the BBC: “We’re seeing our satellites being jammed by the Russians on a reasonably persistent basis. They’ve got payloads on board that can see our satellites and are trying to collect information from them.”

HMS Iron Duke shadows RFN Neustrashimy and cargo ship Sparta IV1 as they sail through the English Channel. Vladimir Putin’s forces have been targeting UK and US Satellites. | Royal Navy

The UK operates approximately six dedicated military satellites for communications and surveillance. Maj Gen Tedman said they are equipped with counter-jamming technology.

The threat of space-based interference is not limited to the UK. In September, German defence minister Boris Pistorius revealed that Russia had been tracking two Intelsat satellites used by the German military.

In response to growing international tensions, the United Kingdom and the United States conducted their first co-ordinated satellite manoeuvre in space last month, in what defence officials hailed as a major step forward in allied cooperation. Between September 4 and 12, a US satellite was repositioned in orbit to inspect a UK satellite and confirm it was functioning properly.

The test was part of Operation Olympic Defender, a joint military framework aimed at improving satellite defence and resilience. “Expertly executed with US Space Command, I could not be more pleased or proud of the rapid progress we are making with our allies,” Maj Gen Tedman said. “We are now, with our allies, conducting advanced orbital operations to protect and defend our shared national and military interests in space.”

New sensors that can identify laser threats is being built in response. The technology will be able to determine the characteristics of the particle beams - shot from space or on the ground - to see if they’re a threat to the satellite. Such orbital machines provide surveillance, reconnaissance, and communication to the armed forces while on deployment.

The new sensors are being developed by the UK Space Command (UKSC), backed by around £500k. Minister for defence readiness and industry, Luke Pollard, said space is becoming a contested frontline.

“Satellites play a vital role in UK prosperity and security,” the Labour MP added. “They are crucial to our everyday lives and provide a critical capability for our Armed Forces. It is essential they are protected.

Maj Gen Tedman added: “In this new era of threats, UK Space Command is competing against a growing arsenal of adversary counterspace systems and requires new and innovative edge technology to protect and defend our satellites. Therefore, I am delighted that in less than 6 months after publishing the SDR, we are investing new money into this novel technology to accelerate our space programme.”