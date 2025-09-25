HMS Iron Duke and a Wildcat helicopter were deployed after Moscow vessels were seen transiting in UK waters. RFN Neustrashimy and the cargo ship Sparta IV were monitored during a three day operation alongside Nato allies.

Minister for defence readiness and industry, Luke Pollard, said: “Russian warships are increasingly transiting through the English Channel. The Royal Navy protects the UK 24/7 to monitor Russian movements, ensuring the security of our waters and undersea cables.

“Alongside our commitment to NATO’s Eastern Sentry, this is a clear demonstration of how the UK stands firm with our NATO allies to deter Russian aggression. The Royal Navy’s steadfast dedication and professionalism are essential to safeguarding the UK, and the Government remains committed to providing our Armed Forces with the resources they need to keep us secure at home and strong abroad.”

Powerful radars and sensors were used to monitor Vladimir Putin’s ships as they sailed through the North Sea towards northwest France via the English Channel. Near the island of Ushant, a NATO ally took over monitoring of Sparta IV as it continued towards the Mediterranean. HMS Iron Duke proceeded to keep a watchful eye on the Soviet-era warship Neustrashimy as it headed back towards the Baltic.

The operation started last Saturday (September 20) and finished on Tuesday (September 23). This is the 18th time that HMS Iron Duke has been activated to shadow Russian ships over the past 12 months, with 25 vessels monitored in that time. Sparta IV is regularly used by Russia to transit weapons and other military equipment. Most of these trips are taken between Russia and Syria, utilising its civilian status to move these items through the Turkish straits.

Commanding Officer of HMS Iron Duke, Commander David Armstrong, said: “This type of tasking goes largely unseen, and as a ship’s company we are extremely proud of our direct contribution to the UK’s national interests; more specifically to the security of our energy, data, food and trade and to the country’s Critical National Infrastructure. It is important as an island nation to steadfastly safeguard the security of our seas – the Royal Navy is focused and fully committed to the extremely busy military aspects of the broader maritime security mission.”

The Wildcat joined the operation off the South Coast of England after being deployed from Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton in Somerset, collecting vital information from the air on the Russian naval and merchant ships.

