A multi-million pounds defence contract to procure vital defence equipment and supplies has been signed.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has secured a seven-year £476m strategic sealift contract. Sealift involves large-scale transportation of troops, supplies, and equipment by sea.

The deal, secured by British company Foreland Shipping Limited (FSL), aims maintain the continued support of military operations. A research paper published by the Council on Geostrategy called for more investment into sealift to support the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA), as they are often tasked with supplying vital munitions, fuel and other supplies to the Royal Navy during deployments and other operations.

A large contract has been signed by the MoD to boost sealift capability to support the Royal Fleet Auxiliary and the Royal Navy. Pictured: RFA Tidesurge mains a constant distance from HMS Prince of Wales as fuel is pumped across. | Royal Navy

Defence Secretary John Healey recently announced that UK based defence firms will be prioritised for government investment under a new Defence Industrial Strategy, with the intention of boosting economic growth as well as the defence sector supply chain. The contract is expected to sustain 150 jobs.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle MP, said: “By ensuring the efficient movement of equipment and supplies, strategic sealift is pivotal to our ability to respond rapidly to emerging threats, project global reach, and sustain critical operations. The long-term nature of this contract guarantees stable employment for workers across the nation. This investment reflects the government’s commitment to supporting jobs, driving economic growth, and safeguarding the UK’s national security.”

FSL will be providing four roll-on roll-off shipping vessels capable of transporting essential equipment and supplies. These vessels include armoured vehicles, emergency medical supplies and complex weapons. Ships are operated by UK national sponsored reserves, a unique category of reservists who are members of the civilian workforce and join the reserves as a condition of service. This arrangement allows them to be called up to support the Armed Forces in times of crisis.

Sealift capability also makes a contribution to the Nato alliance, and without this, the UK would not be able to meet its commitments. The capability has been instrumental in supporting military operations across the globe for decades, most recently supporting the Joint Expeditionary Force in Latvia.

Commodore Karen Rees, Head of MoD Defence Supply Chain Operations and Movements, said: “Maintaining our strategic sealift capability is essential to our operational readiness and ability to respond to global crises. This contract reaffirms our commitment to collaborating with industry partners to ensure we can meet both immediate needs and long-term national security.”

Major General (retired) Ian Copeland CB said, FSL chairman, added: “Foreland Shipping Limited (FSL) has, over the last 23 years, taken great pride in providing the Strategic Sealift Capability for the Ministry of Defence. It has been a highly successful project for all concerned and we are therefore delighted that we will now continue to provide this vital capability for the next contract period. We look forward, with the assistance of our dedicated crew members, to extending our close relationship with DSCOM and fulfilling tasks around the globe.”