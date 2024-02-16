Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of the Prospect union at Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), will vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of action. Personnel in the DE&S have tested laser weaponry in the past, which is often developed and used on Royal Navy warships.

A revolutionary new laser weapon, Dragonfire, could be used on future Royal Navy ships to shoot down drones and other aircraft. Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) personnel are involved in testing weapons. Picture: MoD.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are also responsible for managing Ministry of Defence (MoD) procurement across the British Army and the Royal Air Force. The union said the employer failed to meet its pay claim and imposed an “unagreed” offer for 2023-2024 of 3.25 per cent or less. Prospect is recommending that members vote yes to both strike action, and action short of strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prospect General Secretary, Mike Clancy, said: “Our members at DE&S are committed experts dedicated to keeping our country safe in an increasingly dangerous world. Yet instead of recognising their invaluable work, their employer is attempting to impose another significant cut in pay, with an offer below that negotiated elsewhere in the public sector, and far below their private sector counterparts.