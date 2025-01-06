Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Noticeable capability gaps in the nation’s defences will be filled to bolster the Royal Navy and other armed forces, the government has said.

Liberal Democrat defence spokeswoman Helen Maguire asked the minister to confirm what steps the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is taking to address the “UK’s deficiencies in anti-ballistic missile defences” and how it is preparing for potential hybrid attacks on critical infrastructure.

Government ministers have been challenged over capability gaps in the Royal Navy, Army and RAF - they promise it will be fixed. Pictured: Liberal Democrat MP Helen Maguire and Labour MP Luke Pollard. | House of Commons

Mr Pollard replied in the Commons: “It is important that the strategic defence review is able to report on its recommendations. It is certainly true that we inherited an armed forces with capability gaps, with falling morale and a recruitment and personnel crisis. That is the reason why the strategic defence review is so important in setting out a clear direction for the future and this Government backs defence and will continue to do so, ensuring that capability gaps are filled.”

The government is under pressure to bring in new assets following the decommissioned of outdated equipment late last year. Two of those capabilities were HMS Bulwark and HMS Albion, Albion-class assault ships which were officially retired due to being too costly to repair - alongside the Type 23 frigate HMS Northumberland and other assets.

Rebecca Smith, Conservative MP for South West Devon, challenged the government over when replacements are expected. She said: “We have long-standing, cross-party support in Plymouth and Devon to ensure the future of the Royal Marines, including 42 Commando in my constituency. Given the amphibious assault capability gap we have as a result of scrapping, or should I say retiring, Devonport ships HMS Albion and Bulwark, what commitment can the Secretary of State make that the six multi-role support ships will be given the green light to be built and can he give a firm indication as to when he hopes they will be in service?”

Conservative MP Rebecca Smith challenged the government over the scrapping of HMS Bulwark and HMS Albion. | House of Commons

Defence secretary John Healey said: “MS Bulwark and Albion were not genuine capabilities. The defence procurement and industry minister (Maria Eagle) has made that clear – neither of these ships were set to be put to sea again before their out of service date. This allows us to focus resources where it needs to be on the capabilities we need to support our marines and deal with our adversaries.” With the Strategic Defence Review ongoing to analyse where money is spent and which areas need funding, the government is waiting on the reviewers before setting any specific dates to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP.

Defence secretary John Healey said the government will boost defensive capabilities, adding that HMS Albion and Bulwark were never going to be seaworthy before the end of their service life. | House of Commons

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge pressed the Government on its timeline for publishing the review in a bizarre exchange. He argued that the Government had “pushed back” the review, adding: “At the previous defence orals on November 18 last year, asked specifically on SDR timing, the Secretary of State said, I quote, the reviewers will report in the spring.

“But in written answer to me on December 17, just before the House rose, he said the reviewers will make their final report to the Prime Minister, Chancellor and Defence Secretary in the first half of 2025, and the Secretary of State for Defence will subsequently report the SDR to Parliament. Now, if the first part is in the first six months of the year, and the second is subsequent to that, even I can suggest that means it is in the second half of the year. That’s not the spring, is it?”

Mr Healey denied that the SDR was pushed back. He added: “We’re dancing on the head of a pin here. The spring is in the first half of the year. I think (Mr Cartlidge) should take my words to this House, to him, which has been consistent, that the Strategic Defence Review will report in the spring, it will report directly to the Prime Minister, the Chancellor and to me, and I will update the House directly.”