Surprise decisions to decommission three Royal Navy vessels has been defended by a Lieutenant General due to them not being seaworthy.

Lieutenant General Sir Robert Magowan KCB CBE have his thoughts on HMS Albion, Bulwark and Northumberland being cut from the fleet at a Defence Select Committee meeting today (December 17). Defence secretary John Healey made the announcement in parliament last month, with the ongoing Strategic Defence Review (SDR) still scrutinising the current capabilities of the UK armed forces.

Lieutenant General Sir Robert Magowan KCB CBE defended the decision to decommission Royal Navy ships HMS Albion, Bulwark and Northumberland, but said problems still remained with the UK's capability. | Parliament TV

Labour MP Michelle Scrogham, a member of the defence select committee panel, said: “The SDR promises improved capability in the future, but last year, the MoD scrapped ‘Tranche 1’ of its Typhoons, and more recently, the two amphibious assault ships as well as numerous helicopters, drones and Royal Navy ships have all been decommissioned. What impact does this have on our capabilities and our future deterrent in the short term?”

Lieutenant General Magowan responded: “In terms of the six retirements, the secretary of state outlined to the house the implications of that. Three of those involved vessels that were no longer seaworthy, so we were spending money against capabilities that were never going to be used operationally. There was a pretty strong case with regards to those three classes of ship.”

Michelle Scrogham MP raised the issue at a defence select committee meeting. | Parliament TV

HMS Albion served as the Royal Navy flagship between March 27, 2018, and January 27, 2021. An announcement last month from the defence secretary confirmed that she will be decommissioned. | Royal Navy

Other equipment which was deemed as being outdated and expensive by the defence secretary includes 46 watchkeeper Mk1 drones, 14 Chinook helicopters, 17 Puma aircraft and two Wave-class tankers. Lt Gen Magowan said capability provided by the watchkeeper drones was no longer fit for operational purpose. He added that the MoD is looking into various capabilities to replace the Puma helicopters, with the CH-47 Chinook helicopters being retired as they are the “oldest and most expensive”. The General said the previous decision to cut Tranche 1, under the previous Conservative government, was a “ruthless balance of investment decision”.

Ms Scrogham said she understood the need to get rid of “redundant kit”, but reiterated what impact the recent cuts have had on military capability. Lt Gen Magowan said those particular measures are “marginal” - referring to the defence secretary’s announcement - but there are problems facing all three armed forces. “We are concerned about our overall readiness and ability to stay in the fight,” he added.

“From a military capability perspective, that’s why we’re pressing on the secretary of state and he’s responding to it. There are areas where there is operational risk we are carrying, which is uncomfortable, but that is why we’re pre-empting that through some early investment.”