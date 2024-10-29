Major reforms have been announced to overhaul military procurement after the defence secretary bemoaned the amount of waste in the system.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has launched what it calls its biggest reform in 50 years. Officials at the Public Accounts Committee, which oversees government expenditure, said the current defence procurement system was “broken” and needed fixing to strength the UK’s security position.

Defence secretary John Healey said: “Our government is delivering the change we promised: cracking down on waste and boosting Britain’s defence industry. We will forge “One Defence”, which is clear in its goals and consistent in its methods, to make Britain secure at home and strong abroad. The world is more dangerous, with growing Russian aggression, conflict in the Middle East and increasing global threats.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said the reforms will secure the UK from global threats by bolstering the procurement system for the Royal Navy, British Army and RAF. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The MoD said the new practices will secure better value for money for the taxpayer, better outcomes for all the armed forces and implement the Strategic Defence Review more effectively. The analysis is due to be published in the first half of next year.

A new role - National Armaments Director - will be created with the responsibility to ensure the armed forces are properly equipped to defend Britain, build up the nation’s defence industry and crack down on waste. The recruitment process has begun, with the search for candidates continuing throughout the coming weeks.

Mr Healey added: “These vital reforms will make UK military decision making faster, keep the country safer and achieve best value for taxpayers. This Government will strengthen UK Defence to respond to increasing threats.” The new National Armaments Director will also be responsible for creating a resilient supply chain to keep all the forces at readiness, lead UK defence exports and acquisition reforms, and work closely with wider government and other stakeholders to deploy investment.

The reforms will also see the Chief of the Defence Staff overseeing a new Military Strategic Headquarters (MSHQ) where he will formally command the individual Service Chiefs for the first time. They will be central to government investment decisions between the services. The MSHQ will be fully functioning by the end of 2024, and will implement the recommendations from the Strategic Defence Review.

Andy Start, CEO of the MoD’s Defence, Equipment & Support arm, said: “This fully fledged NAD role is a vitally important step towards transforming defence acquisition and the industrial base in the UK. This new role will have the levers needed to ensure our Armed Forces have the right kit and to deliver the defence industrial strategy we need for growth. We will work with industrial partners to embrace the One Defence approach so they can play their part in improvements that underpin national security and prosperity.”