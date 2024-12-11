Damp and mould in family accommodation and single-living quarters that “does not always meet the needs and expectations” of soldiers are among the problems identified with military housing in a new report.

More personnel could decide to leave the military because of poor accommodation if work is not taken by the Government to improve accommodation, the cross-party defence committee of MPs have warned in their report released on Wednesday. However, they say that they are “not confident” that there will be enough money put forward to fix the issue, given the current pressures on the public purse.

The report states that “issues with damp and mould still exist” in housing, and notes that “it is shocking that until a policy change in 2022, it was considered acceptable to house families in properties known to have damp and mould”. It calls on the defence infrastructure organisation (DIO) to resolve outstanding mould issues and the committee say that statistics on the number of properties affected should be published by June 2025.

Military housing is being blighted by damp, mould and rat infestations - conditions which have been described as "shocking" by the chair of the defence select committee, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP. | Peter Summers/Getty Images

As well as family accommodation, the report also examines single-living accommodation (SLA). It says that personnel living in the single quarters have “described issues such as a lack of hot water for months in winter, heating failure, flooding, damp, rat infestations and inadequate facilities for washing and cooking”.

It says that SLA “does not always meet the needs and expectations of today’s recruits, and this is having an adverse effect on recruitment and retention”. The report concludes: “The MoD has acknowledged that current levels of funding are insufficient to bring all service accommodation up to decent modern standards.”

It adds: “In the current economic climate, and with so many competing pressures on public funds we are not confident that the sustained investment required will be forthcoming in future defence budgets. Both the MoD and the Treasury must make substantial and ongoing funding commitments to improve the defence estate before it deteriorates beyond repair – and before greater numbers of personnel decide to leave the military because of poor accommodation”.

The report mostly reflects the situation as it was under the last Conservative government in May 2024, the committee said, and contains almost no evidence that was taken under the Labour Government. The inquiry began in summer 2023 and was passed on to the defence committee that November, before being interrupted when the election was called, but a decision was taken last month to publish the findings, the committee said.

“The findings remain relevant and deserve to be brought to the attention of the House, the Government and the public,” the report said. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, the chair of the defence committee, has said that it is “simply not acceptable” for service families to live in these conditions. He said that the Treasury and MoD have to find a way to “work together” to ensure housing meets a standard despite the tight public finances.

The Labour MP said in a statement: “It is simply not acceptable to expect those who fight for their country to live in housing with serious damp and mould – conditions that pose a danger to their and their families’ health. It is clear that many of these problems cannot be solved without major investment in the Defence estate. However difficult public finances might be, the Ministry of Defence and Treasury need to find a way to work together to make sure that all Service housing on offer genuinely meets a decent standard.”

He later added: “Suitable accommodation is a key part of the offer to our Forces. If the Government is serious about addressing declining morale and low recruitment, then it needs to act fast.” A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “This report lays bare the dire state of service accommodation this government inherited and is determined to fix.

“We are delivering our Plan for Change by renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve, and we are working hard to improve the quality of housing for our personnel and their families – including developing new standards for service accommodation. We are committed to listening to our people and are establishing an Armed Forces Commissioner to act as a strong, independent champion for personnel and their families to improve service life.” Veterans minister Al Carns previously addressed the issue in parliament in October. Personnel complained about the “horrendous” conditions at HMS Collingwood in January 2023.