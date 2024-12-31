Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A World War One machine gun and other weaponry are among the items lost or stolen from the Ministry of Defence over the last two years.

Statistics from the Liberal Democrats show more than 700 phones, laptops, computers and USB sticks disappeared over the same timeframe. The political party is calling for an urgent inquiry, at a time where national security is on the minds of the general public.

The party’s defence spokesperson, Helen Maguire, told Sky News said the government is "more butterfingered than Goldfinger when it comes to national security", leading the party’s calls for an investigation. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it has “robust policies and procedures to prevent losses and thefts", adding that it takes the issue “very seriously”.

A WW1 machine gun and other weaponry has been stolen or lost from the Ministry of Defence over the past two years, with increasing calls for an inquiry. | Keith Woodland (101121-34)

How many items were lost or stolen?

Statistics revealed in parliamentary written questions by Ms Maguire show a total of 25 computers, 125 USB memory sticks, 159 phones and 138 laptops were either lost or stolen in 2024. In the previous year, the MoD recorded zero computers, 20 USB sticks, 176 laptops and 101 phones that either went missing or were taken.

Helen Maguire, Liberal Democrat MP for Epson and Ewell | UK Parliament/House of Commons

A Glock 19 pistol was stolen in December 2023, with a deactivated WWI German Machine Gun, SA80 rifle, deactivated WWII Luger Pistol and Deactivated WWII Sten Gun SMG being lost. The German machine gun and SA80 rifle were recovered, but the other weaponry remains missing.

In response to Ms Maguire’s questions, parliamentary under-secretary for defence, Luke Pollard, reiterated that security of firearms is taken “very seriously”. He added: “All losses and thefts of firearms and ammunition are fully and rigorously investigated.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a TV was stolen from HMNB Portsmouth alongside five ancillary items in separate incidents. A fridge, valued at £294, was also swiped from HMS Collingwood in Fareham. Maria Eagle, Labour minister for defence procurement, said: “Defence personnel are regularly reminded of their responsibilities to safeguard Defence assets. Proportionate security controls are used to protect electronic devices according to the classification and nature of the information which the asset can hold.”