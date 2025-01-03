MoD: Radio wave weapon which only costs 10p to fire trialled to destroy Houthi and Russian drones
The radio frequency-directed energy weapon (RFDEW) is intended to detect, track and destroy a range of threats across land, air and sea up to a kilometre (0.62 miles) away. Defence minister Maria Eagle said it was a “potentially game-changing” weapon.
The war in Ukraine and Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping have demonstrated how low-cost drones can have a devastating impact. Traditional weapons such as surface-to-air missiles can cost many times more than the drones they are trying to shoot down but the RFDEW costs only 10p to fire.
The high-frequency waves disrupt or damage critical electronic components inside targets such as unmanned vehicles, causing them to be immobilised or fall out of the sky. “The successful firing by the British soldiers of our radio frequency directed energy weapon is another step forward for a potentially game-changing sovereign weapon for the UK,” Ms Eagle said.
“It’s great to see defence experts and industry working collaboratively to put cutting-edge equipment in the hands of our armed forces. This is a demonstration of the UK remaining at the forefront of directed energy weapons and developing a crucial advantage against the emerging threats we face.”
The army successfully trialled a demonstrator version of the RFDEW in a live firing exercise against drones at a range in west Wales. The development system has been produced by a consortium led by Thales UK, including sub-contractors QinetiQ, Teledyne e2v and Horiba Mira, and supports up to 135 high-skilled jobs in the UK.
Ministry of Defence (MoD) scientists at Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) have also trialled a new atomic clock using quantum technology. The hope is it will replace GPS technology, which is susceptible to threats, while also making military operations and guided missile weapon systems more efficient and accurate. Ms Eagle described the trials as “ground-breaking”.
