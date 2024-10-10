Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"Problems" training pilots which are causing issues with recruitment has forced the government to look into the matter.

Lord Vernon Coaker addressed the issues in parliament today (October 10), stating that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is trying to resolve problems about retaining personnel with a specific skillset for longer. A recent report by Ofsted said trainee pilots have had to wait several years to start their flying training and the delay has had an adverse effect on their motivation, personal lives and career opportunities.

Lord Fox, Liberal Democrat peer in the House of Lords, raised the issue after the government said it is looking to bolster future aircraft capability. He asked Lord Coaker: “Manned aircraft require a supply of pilots. Is the minister satisfied that sufficient resources are being made available to train the pilots of the future and that they’re getting sufficient real air time to be effective?”

The government has admitted that they are having problems with training pilots, which is resulting in highly-skilled people leaving the forces. | AS1 Amber Mayall RAF

The Labour minister of state for defence responded: “He knows there have been problems in respect to the training of pilots. The noble lord knows that and partly the point of his question. It is something which the government is looking at in respect to training, but also the recruitment and retention of these particular skills.” Lord Coaker said this is not just in respect to pilots, but across the armed forces. “That’s why this government has launched the recruitment and retention review to see what we should do about it, and pilots will form an important part of that.”

Lord Richard Dannatt, a retired senior British Army Officer and crossbench member of the House of Lords. | ParliamentTV/House of Lords

Lord Vernon Coaker, Labour MP and minister of state for defence, outlined how future aircraft capability will work with the carriers. | ParliamentTV/House of Lords

The number of pilots doesn’t just impact the RAF, but also the Royal Navy and how the force can deploy its aircraft carriers - HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth. Ofsted inspectors found that “deteriorating infrastructure and poorly maintained facilities” continue to cause a significant problems to trainees and staff in armed forces training centres. Sir Martyn Oliver, Ofsted’s chief inspector, added that recently enlisted female and smaller recruits were still being issued with clothing or equipment that “does not fit them correctly”, with “core failings in infrastructure and resourcing” continuing to have a negative effect on the experiences of trainees and staff.

The Labour government is monitoring the state of armed forces as part of the Strategic Defence Review. In a foreword to the report itself, Alistair Cairns, minister for veterans and people, said “there is significant work to do in certain areas”. As part of the review, the government is set to decide when they can raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP. General Lord Richard Dannatt, a retired senior British Army officer and crossbench peer, said in parliament that target was too low.

He added: “While we accept that future generations of fast jet aircraft are important to fly off both aircraft carriers and fixed land bases, would the noble lord also accept that we have land forces that need major investment? Would he also consider that just going to 2.5 per cent of GDP is wholly inadequate, and the conversation should be about 3 or 3.5 per cent?” Lord Coaker responded: “Of course the review will look at the necessary profile with respect to air, land and sea, and obviously intelligence and technology sharing. The government has made an absolute commitment to 2.5 per cent, and it will deliver on that as soon as it can.”