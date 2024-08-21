Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “silent hangar” to test how effectively the UK’s military equipment can withstand jamming attempts will be built by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The MoD has awarded a £20 million contract to defence technology contractor QinetiQ to build the facility at its Boscombe Down site in Wiltshire. It will be roughly the size of an aircraft hangar and large enough to fit Protector drones, Chinook helicopters and F-35 fighter jets used by the Royal Navy.

A "silent hangar" will be created by the Ministry of Defence to test aircraft for GPS jamming. It can contain F-35 fighter jets, Chinook helicopters and others. | MoD

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is due to open in 2026. The ministry will use GPS simulators and threat emulators to create hostile environments inside the hangar and test how well military equipment can withstand jamming and other attempts to confuse or disrupt military assets. Testing inside an anechoic chamber – designed to reduce reflections, echoes or the escape of radio-frequency waves – means emergency services and air traffic control in the area will be unaffected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maria Eagle, minister for defence procurement and industry, said: “Hostile threats jamming GPS to disorientate military equipment has become increasingly common. This cutting-edge test facility will help us eliminate vulnerabilities from our platforms, protect our national security and keep our Armed Forces better protected on global deployments.”

Will Blamey, chief executive, UK Defence, QinetiQ, said: “On an increasingly digital battlefield, the debilitating effects of electronic warfare are a persistent threat. The testing we will conduct using this new facility will be integral to strengthening the resilience of military equipment, which in turn enhances the safety and security of our Armed Forces and the United Kingdom.”