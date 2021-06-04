The Royal Navy has announced that the carrier – which serves as the sister ship to HMS Queen Elizabeth – will not be leaving Portsmouth Naval Base tonight.

No reason has been given for the cancellation at this time.

The Queen’s Harbour Master in Portsmouth had a scheduled departure time of 8.40pm today, but found out at 5pm that the warship would not be leaving the city.

According to port control, the carrier will provisionally set sail on Sunday instead – although this has not been confirmed by the navy or Ministry of Defence.

