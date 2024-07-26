Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ministerial role which looks after armed forces veterans has been moved from the cabinet back to within the Ministry of Defence itself.

Labour government officials announced the change in the House of Commons yesterday, leaving one opposition politician concerned that former service personnel will be disadvantaged. Under the previous Conservative regime, the veterans minister attended cabinet, with office policies sitting externally from the MoD.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, who’s Gosport constituency has the highest proportion of veterans per its population, challenged the decision in parliament. Speaking afterwards, she said: “I am deeply concerned about the downgrading of the Veterans Minister role. Veterans’ issues are not limited to the responsibilities of the Ministry of Defence, they concern everything from health and housing to employment and benefits. They need a cross-government approach to address them.”

The veterans minister role has been moved back into the Ministry of Defence, after the role allowed them to previously appear in cabinet. Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan and Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage have differing opinions on the decision. | Chris Moorhouse/Sarah Standing

The office for veterans affairs was previously led by Johnny Mercer, who lost his Plymouth Moor View seat at the General Election. Alistair Carns OBE MC, the recently elected Labour MP for Birmingham Selly Oak, has replaced him as the minister for Minister for Veterans and People. He said the role’s effectiveness wouldn’t be hindered by its absence from cabinet meetings.

“The veterans role isn't just about veterans, it's about veterans and people,” he told Forces News. “It's an end-to-end process; when you sign up, when you serve and when you leave. And that's what defence delivers, so it's best sat in defence."

The Royal Navy, British Army and RAF have been accused of fighting amongst themselves by new defence secretary John Healey. | Carl Court/Getty Images

Mr Cairns, a veteran of 24 years, added that there was “no way” he was going to allow veterans to get disadvantaged in any way shape or form. The politician previously served in the Royal Marines and achieved the rank of full colonel. He was awarded a Military Cross in 2011 for gallant and distinguished service in Afghanistan - leaving the force to run as a parliamentary candidate.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, Labour, said he was delighted to see Mr Cairns appointed in his new role alongside defence secretary John Healey, as they are “both such strong champions for veterans”. He told The News: “Having the Office for Veterans’ Affairs in the Ministry of Defence will enable the Minister to have complete oversight and provide consistent support for the entirety of veterans’ service life.

