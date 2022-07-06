The ammunition was discovered in Building Q, at Priddy’s Hard, yesterday (Tuesday).

This comes after builders removed the concrete floor of the former shell storage depot and uncovered more munitions last week.

At the time, police warned people to stay away from the area around the Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower and Heritage Way – while closing Millennium Bridge.

The artillery shells that were found last Wednesday and retrieved by officers. Picture: Gosport police

Hannah Prowse, CEO of the Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust (PNBPT) – undertaking the works – told The News: ‘We are undertaking renovation work at Building Q as part of a regeneration project.

‘Builders were breaking one of the concrete slabs and found the shells on the site.’

Ms Prowse added that four pieces of ammunition were found.

In preparation since the last incident, a watching brief has been issued and safety procedures have been implemented.

‘We have since engaged a consultant UXO engineer to undertake a watching brief on the remainder of the excavation’, Ms Prowse said.

‘If further ordnance is found, building works will be halted and the bomb squad called. A 100m perimeter will again be evacuated, as what happened on June 29, and once the ordnance has been safely removed work will continue.’

Building Q was a former shell store when the Royal Navy were using Priddy’s Hard as an armaments depot.

PNBPT have been carrying out a restoration project there after receiving financial backing.

Ms Prowse said: ‘The building had fallen into disrepair, and PNBPT obtained National Lottery Heritage Fund to bring it back into good repair and use.

‘Construction work is in its final phase of the project after which we hope to find a tenant to bring new life to the building and to Priddy’s Hard.

‘It is such an honour to receive vital funding so we can continue the much-needed regeneration of this historic area in Gosport.’

After the initial shells were discovered, officers reopened Millennium Bridge and declared the area safe following an inspection.