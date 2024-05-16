Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A major step forward has been taken to ‘reimagine’ a historic building in Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard to create a new £13.9m Royal Marines Experience Museum.

Boathouse No.6 which is home to No6 Cinema and Action Stations in the Historic Dockyard

The National Museum of the Royal Navy has launched a search for innovative exhibition designers to join the team putting together the plans for the new museum at 1840’s Grade II* listed Boathouse No.6. The building is currently home to the popular Action Stations attraction as well as a cinema and Laser Quest.

But once converted it will be home to The Royal Marines Experience Museum, a permanent special exhibition gallery, a family-focused marines-themed Laser Quest and a dual-use public programming and conference facility. Many will also be hopeful that popular family attractions such as the climbing walls will also be included within the design.

The new museum will replace the one which was lost when the former Royal Marines Museum, based in Eastney was closed and sold off in 2017. However the Yompers Memorial currently remains in its original position at the entrance of of the museum’s former home. The national museum said it was always the intention to move the museum to Portsmouth Historic Dockyard where it will sit alongside ships and collections, not least HMS Victory upon which hundreds of Royal Marines served throughout her commissions.

The Yomper statue remains outside the former Royal Marines Museum in Eastney, which is a memorial to those who fought in the Falklands conflict. Picture: Paul Jacobs

However it needed to raise the funds to secure the new museum - with around half of the £14m needed already secured and further fundraising bids underway. The estimated opening date for the project is summer 2026.

Boathouse No.6 was constructed in 1845 and is one of the earliest examples of a building with load-bearing iron -frames – and the appointed suppliers will be responsible for the creation of new permanent exhibition spaces will lead visitors on a compelling journey through four centuries of the history of the Royal Marines. From the creation of its forerunner in 1664 to its current population; looking at operations past and present in times of war and peace.

The museum said the intention is that the story of the Royal Marines will be told in a truly active and engaging way, enabling visitors not only to learn about who the Royal Marines are, but also inviting them to partake in a number of tasks designed to give a taste of the level of physical and mental fitness required to do the job. Displays and their content will draw on examples past and present and will put the very special Royal Marines ethos at the heart of the story.

The closure of the Royal Marines Museum's former home in Eastney was announced in 2016 due to concerns over its poor condition and the risk of exhibits being damaged by unsatisfying storage facilities within the building.

Matthew Sheldon interim director general for the museum said: “The National Museum of the Royal Navy is seeking expressions of interest from exhibition designers who can support us on the delivery of this hugely exciting and ambitious project. The Royal Marines story is central to the story of the Royal Navy and therefore to the purpose of the museum and we want to use the latest interpretative and digital techniques to really bring this story to life.

“We hold incredible historic collections detailing the resilience, endeavour and innovation of the Royal Marines over the last 350 years. But we are also embarking on exciting partnership working with the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines Corps, to bring those historical narratives into a contemporary focus, sharing the stories of current service personnel and their experiences operating across the globe. Our vision as a museum to connect Navy with Nation is never more evident than in this project.”

The museum will be hosting a market engagement day on the May 30 for anyone interested in supporting the project. This will enable potential suppliers to visit the Portsmouth site, to explore the spaces earmarked for development and to meet with the project team and discover more about their ambitions for the project.

A CGI of the proposed 'amenities building' at the Royal Marines Museum hotel in Portsmouth

The news comes plans to convert the former Royal Marine Museum into a five-star luxury hotel are making steady progress - despite delays in deciding their fate.

A planning application was submitted in November 2022 to Portsmouth City Council, outlining a 100-room hotel with a “classic” foyer reception and lobby, dining and bar rooms, private meeting rooms and common function areas. The applicant has been working with the city council to modify the plans to ensure they meet the needs of the hotel, whilst also remaining the building’s historic character.