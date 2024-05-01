Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former museum in Eastney closed down in 2017 due to its poor condition and concerns about whether exhibits could be damaged. Then in November 2020, the building was bought by Grand Hotel Excelsior International Ltd for £4.5m with plans to transform it into a hotel to bring it back to life.

A planning application was submitted in November 2022 to Portsmouth City Council, outlining a 100-room hotel with a “classic” foyer reception and lobby, dining and bar rooms, private meeting rooms and common function areas. But so far no decision has been made despite the deadline passing. This is after a previous plan was re-submitted for consideration.

The planning documents said: “Portsmouth has long been significantly lacking high-quality four-star or above hotel accommodation affording unique amenities and facilities. Along the seafront, it only has limited three-star hotels and boutique hotels which are all located in the Southsea attraction area.

“There has been a lack of accommodation at the east seafront which the tourist visit is significantly less than the south seafront. With the Eastney historic background and public demands, there is extensive potential to develop the site.”

A council spokesperson said that following consultation “issues have been raised about the potential impacts on ecology and the historic environment” which had resulted in a delay in deciding whether to grant planning permission or not.

“The applicant is now working on revisions to the application. Once these have been received, and any further public consultation undertaken, we can proceed with the decision,” they said. “Timings will depend on when the revisions are re-submitted and the length and need for any additional consultation.”

Following its closure, the Royal Navy has plans to relocate the museum to the Boathouse No.6 in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard – home of the popular Action Stations – with a “much more modern, interactive exhibition than its former home could support”. However, the project relies on £5m of National Lottery funding with the decision for this is expected in June. If successful, the new Marines Museum will open in 2026.