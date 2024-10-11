Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Successful tests have been carried out for a new anti-surface missile which could be used alongside Royal Navy aircraft carriers.

The Sea Venom completed its first guided live firing from a Wildcat helicopter at the MOD Aberporth range in Wales. Plans remain in place to incorporate Sea Venom onto Wildcat helicopters to support HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales on UK Carrier Strike Group deployments.

The missiles will allow helicopters to bring down vessels up to corvette size. The Ministry of Defence’s Defence Equipment & Support arm (DE&S) said Sea Venom can provide “precise effects against a wide range of threats, even in complex environments”. “A high speed, two-way data-link communicates the images ‘seen’ by the missile’s infrared seeker to the operator who, in addition to initiating an autonomous engagement, can also remain in control of the missile throughout the full duration of its flight.

“This optional, operator-in-the-loop, monitor-and-control facility, enables new capabilities such as inflight re-targeting, final aim point correction and refinement or safe abort.” Senior Responsible Owner Pete Fawcett described the test as a success. He said: “This first guided firing is a significant step forward for the integration of Sea Venom onto the Royal Navy’s Wildcat helicopters. The success of the trial was the result of an outstanding team effort across Leonardo Helicopters, MBDA, QinetiQ and the Ministry of Defence.”

Commodore Nick Sargent, DE&S’ Head of Helicopters, added: “This firing marks a vital step forward in the integration of the Sea Venom missile into what is already an outstanding helicopter to provide the Royal Navy with a world-class capability. I am grateful to all those across industry and the Ministry of Defence who have worked so hard to achieve this milestone.”

Wildcat helicopters were introduced into service in 2015, and alongside the Martlet missile, Sea Venom can make sure the aircraft is capable of dealing with a range of targets. Wildcat Maritime Force Commander Ali Lang said: “The successful test firing demonstrates a significant increase in capability and lethality as the Wildcat helicopter remains ready to help defend our Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers and their strike groups now and for years to come.”

Commodore Naval Aviation, the head of the Fleet Air Arm, Cdre Stuart Finn said: “This successful firing demonstrates the continued development of the Fleet Air Arm’s and Royal Navy’s world class war fighting capabilities and asserts the Wildcat as the world’s leading Maritime Strike helicopter, capable of intercepting enemy ships at a time and place of the UK’s choosing. This capability further increases the already potent warfighting effect delivered by the UK’s Carrier Strike Group. This is another successful collaboration between MOD and industrial partners.”