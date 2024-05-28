Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ministry of Defence Police have been handed a new southern headquarters named after a D-Day air commander.

MoD Police (MDP) joined other forces in being trained at Southwick Park last year, and have now welcomed their first course of trainees. Project Jute saw the MDP relocate its headquarters from RAF Wethersfield to RAF Wyton in 2022.

This was then divided into northern and southern locations - Coulport and Southwick. Superintendent James Higgins, head of operational capability centre for MDP, said the force have seen many benefits from the move to the Defence School of Policing and Guarding.

New Ministry of Defence Police accommodation in Southwick. Picture: MoD.

He said: “Relocating our training to Southwick Park from our own dedicated site was initially daunting however any concerns were quickly allayed thanks to the Southwick Park Commandant and his team who welcomed us, and the accommodation that was refurbished by the DEO Portfolio to meet our student needs which is contemporary and secure. The block provides our recruits with everything they need while staying away from home, and having received such an investment in our training has helped us to transition into our new home, rather than feel like lodgers in someone else’s’ space. A year on and the MDP are fully embedded within the site having adopted a cohesive and collaborative approach with our military partners.”

The £5.5m project was delivered by the MoD’s Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) Portfolio. The government body said £5.1bn has been invested into infrastructure which military personnel use to live and train. It is being carried out through interdependent programmes, construction activity, unit and personnel moves and land release. MDP headquarters was moved to cut costs while making it easier for personnel to train in the north and south of the country.

The accommodation for the Ministry of Defence Police in Southwick. Picture: MoD.

Ministry of Defence Police training. Picture: MoD

New recruits are trained on a 12-week fully residential course, which required new accommodation. Work commenced to renovate the dormitory accommodation block which was originally built in the 1960s. The three-floor block, originally named the Leigh Mallory Building, has been named after Air Chief Marshall Sir Tafford Leigh-Mallory - an air commander involved in the Allied Invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944; D-Day.

The dorm now contains 96 en-suite single rooms, new windows, wired smoke alarms and 10 inches of new insulation throughout the external walls. Modern communal living spaces with sofa’s, a dining area and wall-hung TV’s have been constructed, alongside laundry rooms and kitchens.

Supt Higgins said: “MDP understand the significance of training those who will protect our defences in a location of such historical importance. The part Southwick Park played in ensuring the allied victory in 1944 which ultimately brought peace, is an important reminder of the challenges the country has faced over the years and the important part the MOD plays in dealing with global and domestic threats.