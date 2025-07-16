An air marshal who flew military planes in hundreds of missions across several warzones will be appointed as the new head of the RAF.

Air Marshal Harv Smyth will become the new Chief of the Air Staff, succeeding Sir Rich Knighton after his promotion to Chief of Defence Staff. Air Marshal Smyth’s appointment follows a series of promotions to command positions since becoming an Air Commodore in 2015.

Air Marshal Harv Smyth, new Chief of Air Staff for the RAF. | MoD Crown Copyright

This includes his Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff for Military Strategy and Operations. He said: “I am deeply honoured to have been selected as the next Chief of the Air Staff at such an important time for the Royal Air Force. The Strategic Defence Review makes clear the need for us to rapidly evolve and modernise to meet current and future threats and I am enormously proud to lead the service at such a crucial point in our history.

“I take over from Sir Rich Knighton, who has achieved so much over the past two years, preparing the Royal Air Force for the challenges that we currently face and developing the operational mindset that we need, should we transition to conflict. I share in his unwavering support for our people and am delighted to have this opportunity to lead our whole force as we deliver outstanding air and space power for the UK and Nato.”

Air Mshl Smyth joined the force in 1991 and served 15 years as a frontline Harrier pilot and weapons instructor in conflicts in Bosnia, Kosovo, Serbia, Iraq and Afghanistan. His new role is the professional head of the RAF, responsible for the strategic planning and delivery of all the force’s operations, people and capability. They are accountable to the defence secretary for the fighting effectiveness, efficiency and morale, and development and sustainment of the force.

Mr Healey said: “I warmly congratulate Air Marshal Harv Smyth on his appointment as Chief of the Air Staff. He has outstanding credentials to lead the RAF in a crucial period of transformation for the force. Air Marshal Smyth has led a distinguished career to date. From spending 15 years as a frontline Harrier pilot and weapons instructor, to flying hundreds of operational missions from both land bases and aircraft carriers, to holding numerous vital command positions, he has served our nation loyally.

“I would also like to recognise Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton’s superb leadership of the RAF over the last two years. I know he and Air Marshal Smyth will work together to deliver a landmark shift in our deterrence and defence.”