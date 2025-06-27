The top boss of the RAF has been appointed as the new head of the armed forces.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton is now the new Chief of Defence Staff, following his appointment by prime minister Sir Keir Starmer. Described as a “unifier” by sources in the run-up to him assuming command, Sir Richard will be replacing Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and take up the role in September.

“It is an honour to have been selected as the next Chief of the Defence Staff,” he said. “I am acutely conscious of the dangers we face and the important role that the Armed Forces play in protecting the UK, our allies and our interests around the world. It will be an immense privilege to lead the outstanding people of our Armed Forces.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton will be appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff. He will replace the Royal Navy Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. | Corporal Iain Curlett RAF

“I want to pay tribute to Admiral Sir Tony Radakin for his exceptional work in leading the Armed Forces through the most intense period of operational demand and strategic complexity, and for his unstinting support for Ukraine. I look forward to working with the Prime Minister, Secretary of State, ministers and fellow Chiefs to deliver the SDR and ensure our Armed Forces are ready to fight and win.”

The prime minister said Sir Richard championed a culture of innovation and excellence within the RAF, and he’s confident the new appointment will make an exceptional armed forces head.

“In such a rapidly changing global context, we need our Armed Forces to be more lethal, better integrated and equipped for the future as they keep our country safe,” he added. “I know Rich will rise to that challenge.”

Who is the new Chief of Defence Staff?

Sir Richard joined the RAF in 1988 as a University Cadet and studied Engineering at Clare College Cambridge. After being appointed to frontline duties on Nimrod Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Tornado, and in several roles within the Harrier force, he became Station Commander of RAF Wittering.

He was also the RAF’s Logistics Force Commander. Sir Richard has held previous staff roles in the MoD, Air Command, and equipment acquisition and support. He has been closely involved in strategic and capability planning for the Royal Air Force and Defence, holding the role of Assistant Chief of Air Staff, where he was responsible for the strategic coherence and coordination of the force.

The most senior role he has held in the Ministry of Defence was as the Deputy Chief of Defence Staff for Military Capability. Having previously been Deputy Commander Capability and People at Air Command, Sir Richard has been responsible for the strategic planning and delivery of all aspects of Royal Air Force capability including people, equipment, infrastructure and training.

What will the new Chief of Defence Staff be doing?

Defence secretary John Healey set out the task which Sir Richard is undertaking. “As Chief of the Defence Staff, he will play a critical role in delivering the transformation set out in the Strategic Defence Review,” he added.

“And together, we will put the men and women of our Armed Forces at the heart of our defence plans. I would like to thank Admiral Sir Tony Radakin for his distinguished service and counsel as Chief of the Defence Staff through an unprecedented period - in particular, his unparalleled leadership on Ukraine. I look forward to working with Air Chief Marshal Rich over the coming years to make Britain secure at home, and strong abroad.”