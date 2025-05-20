Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse CBE was the guest of honour at HMS Collingwood in Newgate Lane last Friday (May 16). The Assistant Chief of the Defence Staff Operations and Commitments (ACDS Ops & Cts) was the Reviewing Officer for the base’s annual ceremonial divisions parade.

Captain Tim Davey, Commanding Officer of HMS Collingwood, said: “HMS Collingwood’s annual Ceremonial Divisions gives us the opportunity to bring together our entire Ship’s Company and our trainees who gather on the Parade Ground to uphold the Royal Navy’s ethos, teamwork, high standards and pride in our Service. It was a special honour today to welcome Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse CBE as Inspecting Officer and for him to be able to recognise our highest performing sailors in a special prize-giving ceremony.”

This annual event, attended by VIPs and local dignitaries, saw the Admiral taking the salute from officers and ratings on parade. All visitors were then escorted to the ceremonial prize giving event which saw Long Service Medals and Awards presented by the Admiral, reflecting both academic achievement and exemplary service.

Escorted by Cpt Davey, Admiral Moorhouse inspected the Guard of Honour before reviewing HM Royal Marines Band Collingwood, who provided the musical accompaniment throughout the event.

A march past was carried out by the musicians, with top military brass and other guests watching on. Here are a selection of pictures from the ceremony.

