Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Passionate Royal Navy sailors are rowing the length of Portsmouth to Dunkirk in a bid to honour Second World War troops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 100 personnel from HMS Collingwood in Fareham are pushing themselves to the limit in a rowing challenge today (May 1). With 113 men and women tackling 2km each, they are covering the 226km journey made by those who sailed from the city for the Battle of Dunkirk in 1940.

The 85th anniversary of VE Day - marking the military surrender of Nazi Germany on May 8, 1945 - is also fast approaching; sailors are tackling the feet of endurance to honour WWII veterans and raise money for the Royal Naval Association (RNA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AB Chris Crawford, along with Victory Squadron, organised a collective 266Km row to raise money for the Royal Naval Association ahead of VE Day and the Battle of Dunkirk anniversaries - May 1, 2025. Pictured is: (l-r) AB 2 Thomas Pogson, AB Chris Crawford, PO Gary Middleton and ET Cain Dixon. | Sarah Standing (010525-5451)

AB Chris Crawford, 27, organised the challenge and urged other members of Victory Squadron to join up. He told The News: “The idea was to recreate the journey of what the brave soldiers took to Dunkirk. We wanted to support the RNA and we’ve worked with them on numerous occasions.”

The Plymouth native said those who served before him were inspirational, which encouraged himself and others to join the force and do challenges like this one. He added: “VE Day and the Battle of Dunkirk are big moments in history. Those soldiers are the reason we’re here today. Anything we can do to give back and educate everyone around the block about what happened on that memorable day is great.”

AB Chris Crawford doing his rowing session as part of the collective challenge to row from Portsmouth to Dunkirk. | Sarah Standing (010525-5568)

Pictured is: AB Chris Crawford (27) from Plymouth, serves in the Victory Squadron at HMS Collingwood. | Sarah Standing (010525-5522)

Rowing started at 8am and was due to finish at 3.50pm. Comrades cheered each other on as they pushed through each gruelling set in the glorious sunshine.

AB Crawford said he has ambitions of becoming a Warrant Physical Training Instructor (PTI), so organising the event while supporting the RNA was a no-brainer. “We’re getting bums on seats and donations are coming through,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The music is playing and it’s great weather, it’s a brilliant atmosphere so far. It’s just to help the trainees get out of their block and improve their social skills before they go on board. It’s also another opportunity to support the charity.

Pictured is: Emma Boorn, pastoral worker for charity Aggies. | Sarah Standing (010525-2483)

Pictured is: David MacAskill (53) from Waterlooville, engagement officer at the Royal Naval Association. | Sarah Standing (010525-5532)

“They’re very good for serving personnel and veterans, always there to support. We’ve got a good relationship with them. We told them about the idea and they were on board from day one, providing banners, cakes and card machines. They were all over it.”

The Royal Naval Association supports serving personnel, as well as their families and veterans, with organised activities and events, peer support and welfare signposting. Engagement officer David MacAskill, of Waterlooville, said the organisation is about commemoration and camaraderie, alongside history and tradition.

He added: “We’ve supported the row to Dunkirk and it’s vital for the continuation of those values for the young sailors, old sailors, and the Royal Navy family. I’m going to do my bit. I’m the only person who will have a life-saver and a defibrillator in the same place, and an hour, when everyone is doing it in between eight to 10 minutes. The support from Victory Squadron has been phenomenal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured is: AB Martin Miller (37) from Bedhampton. | Sarah Standing (010525-5548)

Pictured is: PLET Hugh Talbot (19) from Exeter. | Sarah Standing (010525-5529)

Rounds of applause were given to the sailors of all ranks whenever they finished their 2km row. AB Martin Miller, of Bedhampton, said he was proud to push through the fatigue and complete his circuit amid an “electrifying atmosphere”.

“Things like this help with morale at the base,” he added. “This is a chance to let your hair down and have a good time with it all.” The 37-year-old said he joined the force to follow in the footsteps of those who served in the Second World War.

“They had it much harder than we do,” he added. “They had it much harder than we have. Their endurance and bravery, and all the stories that surround every single one of them, is inspiring. It inspired me to join up and it’s the same for so many of the others as well.”

PLET Hugh Talbot, 19, of Exeter, also completed his section of the challenge. He said: “It was harder than I thought it would be. I got half way through and was gassing out a little bit, but I got through it. It was for a good cause. The Royal Naval Association does a lot of good work for everyone. We’re smashing it. We’ve got all sorts of different people and shapes and sizes doing it, and it’s all going well.”