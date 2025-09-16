A “fabulous” historic ship was used by the Royal Navy to train its officers - with hopes that a similar vessel can be chartered soon.

Pelican of London, a tall sailing training ship built in 1948, was used to put modern sailors out of their comfort zone on several trials. They were tested in the waters of the British isles, including the Irish Sea and English Channel.

Experts believe the unique experience of crewing a traditional sailing vessel without all the gadgets on modern warships will teach the personnel vital navigational skills, while nurturing a strong bond of teamwork and community spirit. Lieutenant Commander David Carter, the Royal Navy’s liaison officer with the Merchant Navy, said the trials were so overwhelmingly positive that they are hoping to charter a similar vessel for nine months in 2026 - giving the experience to hundreds of trainee officers and sailors.

The hope is for the trials to be beneficial to prospective warfare officers, with training spots limited on warships. Lt Cdr Carter said Pelican of London was a “fabulous ship for instilling Royal Navy ethos and concentrating on training value”, hosting up to 32 trainees and four instructors at a time”. “It’s also a morale lifter, a truly fabulous experience for many starting at sea,” he added.

The latest batch of junior officers – both Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxiliary – helped bring Pelican of London into Dartmouth last week after battering through a Force 8 gale in the Channel. Pelican of London was a former trawler but was converted into a sail training vessel. The ship’s Master Captain Roy Love said life aboard his vessel was rudimentary, but th experience was hugely beneficial.

“The modern Navy is very technical – we are not,” he said. “There are few electronics. We are here to teach the basics of seamanship, what’s it like to live and work at sea, how to work together. It’s a steep learning curve for most, but the skills benefit anyone who sails with us.”

Sub Lieutenant Isaac Robinson, who struggled with seasickness during the voyage from Dublin, said it was a exhilarating experience. “This is an experience of real life at sea – a great starting block, learning the basics of life at sea, getting into the rhythm. It’s harking back to what our ancestors did and the origins of the Navy,” the junior officer said.

Royal Fleet Auxiliary Cadet Adam Dennis added: “It’s been an experience – certainly rougher than we expected, but once we’ve dried off I think we will look back and say we enjoyed it. I certainly jumped in at the deep end, picked things up on board quickly. I would absolute recommend it.”

Sub Lieutenant Joel Crownshaw said crewing a vessel like the Pelican had provided an excellent introduction to important training – as well as broader experience of life at sea in the Navy. “The ship offers a good introduction – she makes approximately six knots, allowing a calm environment in which to consider situations and make measured decisions, building up confidence before you move on to larger and faster vessels,” he added. “In addition, the mix of officers and ratings provided a career first introduction to personnel support and considerations – the two are generally kept quite separate up to this point. All of us found that experience incredibly beneficial in setting us up for future responsibilities.”