“Vital” boats are being constructed to support Royal Navy logistical operations in Portsmouth.

A fleet of 24 vessels will be built Damen Shipyards in The Netherlands for three UK naval bases. This is in aid of Serco Maritime’s mammoth 10-year £850m afloat services contract with the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Sales manager for UK and Ireland Frederik van der Linde said: “We are delighted to be awarded this significant contract by Serco. This confirms the suitability and capabilities of all parties involved. It also reaffirms the excellent and complementary relationship that exists between our two organisations. On behalf of Damen, I look forward to the extensive collaboration in the building and delivery of these 24 vessels.”

New pilot and tug boats are being constructed for Portsmouth Naval Base, with the new vessels being used to conduct maritime services for the Royal Navy. | Damen Shipyards

What are the new Portsmouth tug boats?

The company is building azimuth stern drive (ASD) and reverse stern drive (RSD) tugs, pilot boats, barges and cranes barges to replace ageing workboats. Current vessels support the Royal Navy with all towage activities, as well as bunkering and watering, tank cleaning, passenger services, trials work, munitions and nuclear safety activities.

These ensure the continued operation of all shipping movements, while making sure major deployments from HMNB Portsmouth can be carried out. Damen has been a maritime services subcontractor alongside Serco for years. A similar contract, signed in 2007, saw 29 ships built for similar operations.

When will these boats start supporting the Royal Navy in Portsmouth?

Delivery of the boats, under the Defence Maritime Service Next Generation (DMS NG) Vessel Replacement Project (VRP), is due to start in 2027. Damen said it’s “scheduled to be completed during 2028”. Ongoing support will then be given throughout the lifespan of the ships, from warranty support and training, to providing spare parts, services, and maintenance.

Guy Barker, Serco’s maritime services director, said: "Serco is proud to continue its long-standing partnership with the UK Royal Navy and to work alongside Damen once again on this vital programme. The Defence Maritime Services Next Generation Vessel Replacement Project represents a significant step forward in modernising the Ministry of Defence’s auxiliary fleet. By combining Serco’s operational expertise with Damen’s proven shipbuilding capabilities, we are confident in delivering a fleet that will enhance the effectiveness and resilience of maritime support operations across the UK’s naval bases.”

Dockyard workers employed by Serco Maritime on strike on Monday, February 3, 2025. They were demonstrating against being frozen out of the afloat maritime services contract. | Sarah Standing (030225-9144)

Uncertainty

Despite the agreement being signed, the spectre of redundancies and subsequent impacts on Royal Navy deployments have not subsided. The Prospect Union previously told The News that the Royal Navy will be left in a vulnerable position under the new agreement, with dockyard workers at multiple ports facing job losses.

Nathan Morrison, Prospect’s negotiations officer, previously said redundancies will be “significant”, and will restrict essential tasks at Portsmouth Naval Base. He added that from the contract’s inception - October 1 - towing services will only be conducted Monday to Friday between 7am and 7pm. The News understands that redundancy consultations have already taken place. Strikes took place outside HMNB Portsmouth earlier this year while the contract was being negotiated.

The MoD disputed the claim and said services will remain operational 24 hours a day for 365 days a year for the “most operationally important tasks”. They added: “The contracts awarded ensure our naval bases at Devonport, Portsmouth and Faslane have the modern maritime support services they need to maintain the Royal Navy’s effectiveness, while delivering value for taxpayers.”