An Armistice Day Service was held this morning at The Cenotaph in Guildhall Square which featured a selection of verses and poems, as well as a two-minute silence at the traditional 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Members of the public were joined by serving members of the armed forces, veterans and dignitaries at the service in Portsmouth, with the city being central to the overall D-Day 80 commemorations making 80 years since the Normandy Landings. A service was also held at the new HMS Royal Oak memorial for those who died aboard ship.