Poignant commemorations for Armistice Day in Portsmouth as the city remembers - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 11th Nov 2024, 15:48 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 16:53 BST

We will remember them. Portsmouth honoured those who have died serving our country at a poignant Armistice Day commemoration in the city centre.

An Armistice Day Service was held this morning at The Cenotaph in Guildhall Square which featured a selection of verses and poems, as well as a two-minute silence at the traditional 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

Members of the public were joined by serving members of the armed forces, veterans and dignitaries at the service in Portsmouth, with the city being central to the overall D-Day 80 commemorations making 80 years since the Normandy Landings. A service was also held at the new HMS Royal Oak memorial for those who died aboard ship.

The service follows yesterday’s (Sunday’s) commemorations in the city and across the city area.

Armistice Day Service at the Cenotaph in Guildhall Square

1. Armistice Day Service

Armistice Day Service at the Cenotaph in Guildhall Square | Marcin Jedrysiak

Personnel from the Royal Navy at the service

2. Armistice Day Service

Personnel from the Royal Navy at the service | Marcin Jedrysiak

Lest we forget

3. Armistice Day Service

Lest we forget | Marcin Jedrysiak

Veterans were among those at the service

4. Armistice Day Service

Veterans were among those at the service | Marcin Jedrysiak

