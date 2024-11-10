63 photos from Remembrance Sunday services in Portsmouth as home of Royal Navy honours fallen

Members of the Armed Forces have joined with dignitaries and members of the public for Remembrance Sunday in Portsmouth – the home of the Royal Navy.

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Jason Fazackarley attended the service in the Hampshire city’s Guildhall Square which was led by the Dean of the Anglican Cathedral the Very Reverend Dr Anthony Cane, the Dean of St John’s Catholic Cathedral Canon James McAuley and Reverend Canon Bob White, chaplain to the local branch of the Royal British Legion.

The service was preceded by a parade of veterans, military personnel and youth groups and culminated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Portsmouth’s First World War and Second World War memorials.

Also in attendance were Portsmouth’s two Labour MPs Amanda Martin and Stephen Morgan. Earlier, sailors from Portsmouth Naval Base also carried out a parade at Southsea Naval War Memorial.

Here are 63 pictures from both parades today. A full report of proceedings can be found here.

Portsmouth unites to honour fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday at a parade at Portsmouth Naval Memorial.

1. Remembrance Sunday Portsmouth

Portsmouth unites to honour fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday at a parade at Portsmouth Naval Memorial. | Keith Woodland (101121-72)

Portsmouth unites to honour fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday at a parade in Guildhall Square.

2. Remembrance Sunday Portsmouth

Portsmouth unites to honour fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday at a parade in Guildhall Square. | Keith Woodland (101121-60)

Pictured is: The Royal Navy guard marches on passing veterans.

3. Remembrance Sunday Portsmouth

Pictured is: The Royal Navy guard marches on passing veterans. | Keith Woodland (101121-34)

Portsmouth unites to honour fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday at a parade in Guildhall Square.

4. Remembrance Sunday Portsmouth

Portsmouth unites to honour fallen soldiers on Remembrance Sunday at a parade in Guildhall Square. | Keith Woodland (101121-52)

