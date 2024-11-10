The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Jason Fazackarley attended the service in the Hampshire city’s Guildhall Square which was led by the Dean of the Anglican Cathedral the Very Reverend Dr Anthony Cane, the Dean of St John’s Catholic Cathedral Canon James McAuley and Reverend Canon Bob White, chaplain to the local branch of the Royal British Legion.

The service was preceded by a parade of veterans, military personnel and youth groups and culminated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Portsmouth’s First World War and Second World War memorials.

Also in attendance were Portsmouth’s two Labour MPs Amanda Martin and Stephen Morgan. Earlier, sailors from Portsmouth Naval Base also carried out a parade at Southsea Naval War Memorial.

Here are 63 pictures from both parades today. A full report of proceedings can be found here.

