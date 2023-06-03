News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
Epsom racecourse on high alert as animal activists threaten Derby
EuroMillions: UK ticket holder wins £111.7 million jackpot
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

Portsmouth-based Royal Navy warship destroys jet drone during world’s largest test of naval and missile defences

A Portsmouth-based Royal Navy warship destroyed a jet drone during the world’s largest test of naval and missile defences.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 12:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 12:04 BST

HMS Defender deployed to Scotland’s Outer Hebrides for the operation, known as Formidable Shield 2023, to test missiles, systems, sensors and software against ballistic, subsonic and supersonic targets, alongside 13 NATO and partner nations.

READ NOW: Comic Con returns

The Type 45 led the Royal Navy’s participation as a dedicated air defence destroyer designed to shield a task group, culminating in a firing of her Sea Viper missile system – the £1bn warship’s primary weapon – during a mission to destroy a drone.

HMS Defender deployed to Scotland’s Outer Hebrides for the operation, known as Formidable Shield 2023, to test missiles, systems, sensors. Pic Royal NavyHMS Defender deployed to Scotland’s Outer Hebrides for the operation, known as Formidable Shield 2023, to test missiles, systems, sensors. Pic Royal Navy
HMS Defender deployed to Scotland’s Outer Hebrides for the operation, known as Formidable Shield 2023, to test missiles, systems, sensors. Pic Royal Navy
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Petty Officer Cameron McDonnell controlled the Sea Viper missile fired from Defender against the highly-manoeuvrable drone – Bruiser 9384 – which travels at hundreds of miles an hour.

HMS Defender provided an umbrella of protection, calculating that a threat was approaching using her distinctive radar systems. The Type 45 has the ability to track hundreds of targets as far as 250 miles away with its cutting-edge technology.

Lieutenant Commander Carl Marin-Ortega, HMS Defender’s weapon engineer officer, said: ‘Every year we try something new, something harder to challenge ourselves and our equipment.

‘Not only do we work and train with our national allies and partners but we have furthered the development of our own sovereign capabilities.’

HMS Defender deployed to Scotland’s Outer Hebrides for the operation, known as Formidable Shield 2023, to test missiles, systems, sensors. Pic Royal NavyHMS Defender deployed to Scotland’s Outer Hebrides for the operation, known as Formidable Shield 2023, to test missiles, systems, sensors. Pic Royal Navy
HMS Defender deployed to Scotland’s Outer Hebrides for the operation, known as Formidable Shield 2023, to test missiles, systems, sensors. Pic Royal Navy
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: ‘As a war-fighter we get to work with our allies and rehearse the reduced timescales we would see with supersonic and ballistic targets. The exercise culminated in the firing, which has been the highlight of my time on board so far.’

The missile system is undergoing a £300m upgrade to ensure the navy is protected from the latest threats, including anti-ship ballistic missiles.

Reflecting on a visit to Formidable Shield last month, minister for defence procurement, James Cartlidge MP, said of the operation: ‘Formidable Shield is a hugely important exercise and I was honoured to see first-hand the cooperation between our Allied nations.

‘Hosted in the Outer Hebrides, and bringing together aircraft, naval ships and more than 4,000 military personnel from 13 NATO nations, Formidable Shield truly demonstrates our effective collaboration in defending and deterring against emerging threats.’

SEE ALSO: American fast food giant comes to city

Related topics:Royal NavyPortsmouthScotland