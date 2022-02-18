Portsmouth civic hero braves Storm Eunice to tend to beloved city memorial

But as Storm Eunice bore down on the south coast, battering the area with winds reaching almost 70mph, one man was outside working tirelessly to tend to a beloved city memorial he set up.

Determined Willie Goldfinch refused to let one of the most dangerous storms in a generation stop him from fighting to protect the People’s Memorial, overlooking Langstone Harbour at Milton Common.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willie Goldfinch with his civic award for his work setting up and tending to the Peoples' Memorial in Portsmouth. He was pictured on Wednesday before Storm Eunice hit. Photo: Phix-Pix Photo and Graphic Solutions www.phix-pix.com

The proud 68-year-old has been working daily, for 15 years, to look after the site after setting it up in 2009.

And his remarkable dedication to the memorial and to the city have since been honoured with a civic award from the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth.

Speaking to The News in the middle of the maelstrom, Willie said: ‘I have been there twice a day, seven days a week for 15 years and I’m here today. Nothing is going to stop me.

‘I’m proud to be British and I will keep looking after the memorial for as long as I’m able to.’

Willie Goldfinch, centre, pictured on Wednesday before Storm Eunice hit with Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Frank Jonas, left, and lady mayoress Mrs Joy Maddox, right, Willie was receiving a civic award for his work setting up and tending to the Peoples' Memorial in Portsmouth. Photo: Phix-Pix Photo and Graphic Solutions www.phix-pix.com

Willie, who is originally from Northern Ireland, came up with the memorial idea while running along the Langstone Harbour coastal path in October 2009.

He had been listening to the radio when it was announced that two British soldiers had been killed in Afghanistan.

Overcome with emotion, he stopped at the site of the now-beloved city tribute and laid the first two stones.

And each day after that he came back, to build upon his memorial. The effect snowballed, with residents placing their own stones at the site.

Willie Goldfinch, centre, pictured with Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Frank Jonas, left, and lady mayoress Mrs Joy Maddox, right, Willie was receiving a civic award for his work setting up and tending to the Peoples' Memorial in Portsmouth. Photo: Phix-Pix Photo and Graphic Solutions www.phix-pix.com

The memorial grew to such a height that Willie decided to take it down and rebuild it – before it eventually became a permanent fixture on the coastal path.

The monument has since become a place for the community to honour the armed forces and their loved ones. It has hosted weddings, school trips and is home to the ashes of some 32 people – including Willie’s late wife.

SEE ALSO: Most severe red weather warning issued for Portsmouth

On Wednesday, about 100 people gathered to watch Councillor Frank Jonas, Portsmouth’s first citizen, present Willie with his civic award.

Willie Goldfinch, centre, receiving a civic award for his work setting up and tending to the Peoples' Memorial in Portsmouth. Photo: Phix-Pix Photo and Graphic Solutions www.phix-pix.com

Cllr Jonas said: ‘He is just amazing really. When you consider all those years ago when he started, he has stuck with it day in and day out.

‘Just the man himself is such a modest person you get quite affected listening to his story. He has done this for the community… he shows the best of Portsmouth.’

The lord mayor added: ‘I’m not surprised he is out in the storm. He would be worried that a stone is going to move or a tree leaf will fall. I have never met anyone so focused and committed. He is just a wonderful man.’

Speaking of the award, Willie said: ‘I truly felt honoured. I certainly wasn’t expecting it.

‘I accepted this on behalf of the good people of Portsmouth who supported me on the building of the memorial, who encouraged and inspired me. The award belongs as much to the people of Portsmouth as it does me.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron