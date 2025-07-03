"Fantastic opportunities" for Portsmouth and Japan as ambassador visits in light of HMS Prince of Wales op
Julia Longbottom, the UK’s Ambassador to Japan, visited the city today (July 3) to boost economic ties between both parties. A roadshow was organised to build friendly business relations.
Ambassador Longbottom said the event was the first-of-its-kind and highlights Britain as the best country to do business with - in a message “loud and clear” to Japanese companies. She added: “Japanese companies are choosing to invest and create jobs in the UK because of our skilled workforce, our world-class innovation, and our deep, trusted partnership with Japan.
“Portsmouth has all of these, and it’s my job to put Portsmouth on the map in Japan. That’s why I’m in Portsmouth today – exploring new opportunities both for local companies seeking to export to Japan, and to understand how Japanese companies can invest and create more jobs and growth here.”
Ms Longbottom said the city’s strong defence industrial base makes it attractive to The Land of the Rising Sun, alongside its advanced manufacturing and technology sectors. The Royal Navy flagship, HMS Prince of Wales, is bound for Japan during Operation Highmast - with diplomatic port visits and military operations with the nation’s forces planned.
The ambassador said the Royal Navy’s relationship is another example of a strong link between Portsmouth and Tokyo. “I look forward to building on these opportunities further, including when the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales visits Japan later this year as part of her deployment to the Indo-Pacific,” she added.
Roadshow and investment
Ambassador Longbottom met with the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, and visited major businesses including Griffon Marine, Airbus Portsmouth, BAE Systems and the Mary Rose.
Foreign secretary David Lammy said: “Portsmouth has a strong connection to Japan but there’s so much more we can do to boost trade and investment. This nationwide roadshow is one of the ways I am ensuring the economic interests of British businesses sit at the heart of our foreign policy as we deliver on our Plan for Change.”
Japan is the UK’s 15th largest trading partner. Total trade between UK and Japan was £27.1bn in 2024. Exports from the Hampshire & Isle of Wight region to Japan in 2022 totalled £1bn, while total imports were £206m. Local exports generated £833m in goods and £170m in services, with major goods ports in Portsmouth being a key driver.
Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt said the ambassador’s visit was an opportunity to showcase the innovation and expertise in the defence, maritime and advanced manufacturing sectors. He added: “We are building a resilient, forward-looking economy that benefits everyone in our city. This visit is a clear signal that Portsmouth is open for business and ready to play a leading role in the UK’s global trade ambitions.”
Cllr Vernon-Jackson added: “Portsmouth is proud of its strong international connections, particularly with Japan, and we are committed to strengthening these ties to create new jobs, attract investment, and open up global opportunities for our residents."
British and Japanese relations have been strengthened due to various defence co-operation agreements and joint programmes like the Global Combat Air Programme.
