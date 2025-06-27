Heavy sanctions on North Korea were enforced by the Royal Navy as they joined forces with Japan.

Portsmouth-based warship HMS Spey teamed up with the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force for patrols near North Korea.

HMS Spey, a Royal Navy vessel, joined forces with the Japanese naval forces to enforce sanctions against North Korea. | Royal Navy

Her goal was to enforce United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolutions. The UN has passed several resolutions targeting the Pyongyang regime and the unlawful generation of revenue.

Commander Paul Caddy, Commanding Officer of HMS Spey, said: “Supporting the United Nations Command has been a privilege, and we are pleased as representatives of the UK to support this vital endeavour that supports regional stability. Our operations in the region are made possible by the support provided by regional allies, including the US Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force, who we would like to thank for their hospitality during our stop in Sasebo.”

The River-class offshore patrol vessel spent time monitoring marine traffic in the Sea of Japan, looking for vessels of interest. Her security operations came ahead of a visit to Sasebo Naval Base in southwestern Japan.

HMS Spey conducting patrols in the Indo-Pacific. | Royal Navy

HMS Spey, alongside HMS Tamar, conduct long-term Royal Navy operations in the Indo-Pacific. The Royal Navy flagship, HMS Prince of Wales, is currently in the region with the UK Carrier Strike Group on Operation Highmast - conducting various diplomatic port visits and military exercises. She is currently in Singapore and was given a warm welcome alongside Type 45 destroyer HMS Dauntless.

HMS Spey also conducted patrols in the Taiwan strait to the chagrin of China. Following her patrols with Japan, the ship’s company hosted the Director of United Nations Command - Rear, Group Captain Andrew Johnson, Japanese dignitaries and the local base command team.

Discussions were held on how the two navies can continue to learn from each other and enhance their ability to work seamlessly together.