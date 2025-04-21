Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Determined sailors from Portsmouth will represent our country in the Royal Navy’s “biggest deployment this century”.

Military personnel from across the city and surrounding area will be setting off for a global mission later today (April 22). HMS Prince of Wales, the nation’s flagship, will be at the head of a mission in the Indo-Pacific.

She will take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) - comprising of an array of warships, aircraft and other capabilities - on an eight month mission. Operation Highmast will see a myriad of military drills and diplomatic visits take place in Japan, Australia and elsewhere.

Portsmouth sailors have expressed their pride at serving on HMS Prince of Wales during the Royal Navy's biggest deployment in recent years. The carrier will take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group on Operation Highmast. | Chris Moorhouse

Thousands of families and well-wishers are expected to flock to The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth and various over viewing spots to see the carrier leave the naval base. Captain Will Blackett, a Portsmouth Grammar School pupil, will be at the helm of the Royal Navy’s biggest warship. His family has served in the force for more than 100 years.

Speaking on the carriers’ flight deck, the Commanding Officer said: “I sat on The Round Tower as a ten-year-old saying ‘one day, I would like to be the Captain of a warship’. I was in the crowd watching an aircraft carrier leave. Somehow, I’m about to be the captain of an aircraft carrier leaving in front of ten-year-olds sitting at The Round Tower. For me, it’s a momentous moment.”

Captain Will Blackett RN, Commanding Officer of HMS Prince of Wales, said he dreamed to taking charge of an aircraft carrier when he was younger, now he's living that reality. Pictured on HMS Prince of Wales, berthed at HMNB Portsmouth, ahead of the Carrier Strike Group deployment in the forthcoming Operation Highmast. | Chris Moorhouse (160425-24)

He added: “HMS Prince of Wales is fantastic and she’s got state-of-the-art equipment. We’re very proud to take her around the world. It only works because of the magic that is brought to it by the people on board. Once we deploy, they will not be home until Christmas. That’s my focus. We will bring everyone home at Christmas after they’ve had a fantastic deployment.”

Commodore James Blackmore, Commander of the UKCSG, said in terms of capability, Operation Highmast is the biggest deployment this century. He added that Portsmouth is the spiritual home of the Royal Navy, and they will represent the nation proudly.

WO2 Glen Clifton from Fareham is proud to represent Portsmouth and the Royal Navy on a global stage, but is conscience of the impact this will have on his family. | Chris Moorhouse (160425-22)

The commander said: “I live in Portsmouth and work here, and I’m a huge fan of what the city delivers. It will be an incredibly proud moment to deploy on board the nation’s flagship from the naval base.”

Royal Navy personnel and RAF pilots will be deployed for more than 220 days. They’re expected to return to their families this Christmas. The professional challenges they face on their global mission will be matched by the emotional ones of their families while they’re away.

WO2 Glen Clifton, 38, is aware of this all too well, being the third generation of his family to serve. The officer, with more than 19 years of experience, will be leaving his wife and children for a deployment. Even though it’s a challenge for him, the Portsmouth sailor is keen to serve his city and country.

He told The News: “I’m apprehensive, and leaving your family is never a nice thing, but we all do it in this job and nearly 1,500 people are about to do the same thing. We’re the ones deploying, that side of things is easy, it’s the families at home that are really affected.

AB Oli Geen, 21, of Fratton, said it will be a memorable moment seeing the crowds in Old Portsmouth watching HMS Prince of Wales leave the city. | Chris Moorhouse (160425-37)

“With us not being there, they deserve as much credit as us actually going. I’m excited to represent the navy on a global stage around the world. Everyone should be feeling proud of that accomplishment. It’s the first time my kids are old enough to see me deploy and understand it. It’s going to be a different feeling for me this time. Once that feeling has passed, our minds will be on tasking and we’ll be looking forward to Christmas.”

WO2 Clifton, a Fareham resident and Portsmouth FC season ticket holder, said seeing the thousands of people watching HMS Prince of Wales leave will be an emotional occasion. He added: “Being born and bred in Portsmouth and in a naval family, I’m looking forward to representing them.

“The challenges during this deployment could be anything. I run all the stores on board so I’m looking at it from a logistical point of view. You have to plan ahead for any situation that could occur.”

Oli Geen, AB, of Fratton, said he’ll be awestruck to see his family and friends wish him goodbye for the operation. The 21-year-old added: “I’ve grown up in Pompey, so I love it and I’ll be ecstatic to see it. It’s going to be a wicked deployment.

AB1 James South, of Brighton, will be going on his first deployment. | Chris Moorhouse (160425-33)

“There are lots of stops planned, and lots of diplomatic stuff to do, that should be good. We’ll get some downtime to visit all these ports and experience new places. I would say the crew are buzzing for it but apprehensive as well. Everyone will be anxious about leaving their families.

“No matter which way you put it, eight months is a long time away from family, friends and day to day life, but I’d say everyone is ready to go. A lot can happen in eight months, so that is in the back of everyone’s mind, whether it’s at home or here. My family is really proud, but probably ready for me to go.”

AB Geen, who has four years experience, will be focusing on radar operations. “It’s a big deployment,” he added. “A lot doesn’t have to go wrong but it can. I’m hoping to get a promotion and move up to the next level of my career. This deployment doesn’t happen a lot, it’s a once in a while opportunity. I’m looking forward to all of that.”

View down the side of HMS Prince of Wales, looking at the bridge, with the Spinnaker tower in the background. | Chris Moorhouse (160425-39)

For James Short, a 22-year-old from Brighton, it will be his first deployment. The AB1 Gunner said: “It’s what we’ve signed up for. The excitement is going abroad, being right in the thick of it and learning lots of new things.”

AB1 Short said he’s looking to visiting several countries, family in Australia, and working with international partners to see how they operate. Norwegian, Spanish and Canadian sailors will be a permanent fixture of the UKCSG, with personnel from other nations joining at certain points.

“Before joining, you always see people working on a global stage, but you’re never part of it,” he added. “You’re usually watching it on the news, but this is a chance to go and be part of that global political effort and see what that entails.

“I come from a military family, so this deployment is a natural progression for me. This will be a highlight of whatever career I can build myself in the navy. We’re going through some high threat areas, and that is quite daunting, but I’ve got a lot of good mates on board who will have my back and I hope I can reciprocate that.”