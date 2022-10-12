Lance Bombardier Jake Welch is preparing to run the 10-mile event carrying extra weight on his back.

Fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support, LBdr Welch, 26, from 12th Regiment Royal Artillery, will be carrying a 30kg loaded back-pack.

Lance Bombardier (LBdr) Jake Welch, 26, of Cosham, Portsmouth, faces the gruelling challenge of completing the Great South Run carrying the weight of two missiles on his back.

The weight is equivalent to hauling two Starstreak missiles – used by military personnel in the regiment – across the course.

That burden is similar to three car tyres.

LBdr Welch, of Cosham, said: ‘We all know someone that has been affected by cancer.

‘Any donations big or small mean so much. Let’s do our part to make a difference in someone’s life.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main Great South Run race is on Sunday.

LBdr Welch has completed the run before, but this will be the first time doing so with an extra burden.

The soldier is a Junior Non-Commissioned Officer in the 12th Regiment Royal Artillery.

He is responsible for inspiring and leading newer recruits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The regiment is based on Thorney Island, Emsworth.

Currently, the regiment is deployed across the world on operations, including Op Cabrit, forming part of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence.

LBdr Welch has heavily developed his physical fitness for his role.

Air defence soldiers are expected to carry a considerable amount of equipment across long distances, in order to avoid detection from the enemy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What lies ahead of the 26-year-old is an arduous task for a great cause.

He is training alongside fellow soldiers as well as going for runs while off-duty to be 100 per cent prepared for the run.

SEE ALSO: Police bring woman to safety after concerned for welfare reports at Cosham railway station

Lieutenant Bates, LBdr Welch’s troop commander, said: ‘We are all so proud of LBdr Welch and are really looking forward to cheering him on from the crowd on October 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I hope the effort LBdr Welch is putting into preparing for this event inspires others to see what they can do to raise money for charity.

‘All of us wish him the best of luck.’

Macmillan offers several support services to cancer patients and their families.