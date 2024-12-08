"Royal Navy, Army and RAF veterans will be supported by us": Veteran walks across Portsmouth to help troops
David Beer, who served in the force for seven years, embarked on a sponsored walk on Friday (December 6). They trekked for six miles from the Milton Common Community Memorial towards Victory Gate in HMNB Portsmouth - travelling along the coast in Old Portsmouth.
Vital funds were raised for the charity Walking With The Wounded (WWTW) and its ‘Walking Home’ campaign, with thousands being raised so far. Mr Beer said he was stationed in the city while serving, and with his father’s side of the family living in Eastney and cousins still in the city, organising the walk in Portsmouth was a no-brainer.
“It’s key that all opportunities are given to veterans to come forward and be supported when necessary,” he told The News. “The campaign is a fantastic tool to introduce people into the organisations. It’s about a solid message, knowing that those that have served can get support. We’ve had a fantastic reaction to date.
“We’ve gone from two-three people involved, to close to 20 walking with us today while we pick up more on route. It’s a really positive campaign, with all money going directly to our veterans. The more people know of our organisation, the better the service provision can become.”
The campaign was originally launched by former Army Reservist and presenter of the BBC’s Escape to the Country, Jules Hudson. He took part in a sponsored walk at Monmouth Castle, south-east Wales, where his former regiment, the Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers, is stationed. Fundraising has grown ever since.
Mr Beer said the charity provides bespoke therapy for former military personnel with bespoke therapists and psychologists for those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as a “huge range” of other support mechanisms. He added: “Any veteran who can prove they’ve served will be supported by us.”