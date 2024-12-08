Euphoric crowds welcomed HMS Duncan home for Christmas after over six months on deployment.

Cheers of delight ringed around HMNB Portsmouth after the ship’s company stepped ashore this morning (December 8). The Type 45 destroyer had been on assignment since May, stationed in the eastern Mediterranean amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. It was thought she would be needed to evacuate people from Lebanon due to the escalated fighting.

HMS Duncan primarily worked alongside Nato allies in the region, which included escorting the American Wasp Amphibious Ready Group. She spent 3,000 hours – 125 days – of her six-month deployment at sea, working for the stability of the region alongside allies, including from Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Spain, Cyprus and the United States.

Returning to Portsmouth was an emotional moment for the sailors, especially AB Charlie Henderson from Gosport - one of the youngest members of the ship’s company. The 18-year-old said it was absolutely amazing to see the crowds waiting for them as he stopped off the jetty. “It’s so good to see the family,” he told The News. “It’s been a long deployment and everyone has spent so long away from their families, so I’m sure everyone is buzzing to be back for Christmas.

“It was very emotional for me. I love my family very much and how much they unconditionally support me. It was hard to be away, but every two weeks we go somewhere new or a hot country we’ve never been to. It’s really good if you want to get a tan. This job I’m doing now is the best in the world, hands down. I recommend anyone join the Navy or the forces.”

Laura Hamilton, of Hilsea, was waiting for her husband, Petty Officer Alan Hamilton, alongside daughter Jessica, six, and other members of the family. Before being reunited with her partner, she said: “We’re all just really glad he’s going to be back for Christmas, it’s going to be really lovely. Jessica has really missed her dad. She’s been counting down the days. She’s had sweets in a jar and eating one every day until he’s back. He’s doing all the school runs and they’ll be making gingerbread cookies together. We’re all incredibly proud of all he’s achieved. I do miss him like crazy.”

Bluster conditions did not stop hundreds of people from gathering on the jetty to see their loved ones. People cheered, held banners with sailors names on and waved flags to make themselves seen. Sailors waved to the public as the destroyer slowly sailed alongside the jetty. Personnel flung themselves into the arms of their loved ones, some in tears. David Palmer, 71, and Anne Palmer, 74, travelled from Sheffield in South Yorkshire to be reunited with their grandson, Engineering Technician Ethan Palmer.

It was the 19-year-old’s first ever deployment. “He went as a boy and we’ve seen him change to a young man,” Mr Palmer said. “It’s quite an emotional day. I’m cracking up as I’m talking. He’s definitely learnt which holiday resorts to go to and not go back to, and where all the good bars are.”

ET Ethan decided to join the force after deciding that studying engineering at college in Chesterfield wasn’t for him. His sister, Chloe Wragg, said: “He had his 19th birthday out there, but we’re glad he’s home. There will be lots of celebrations and things to catch up on. It’s been difficult to adjust, I was used to seeing him so often. He’s probably one of the youngest out there, and he’s definitely grown up a lot. He’s become more confident.”

Mark O’Neill, 61, of Essex, was extremely proud to see his son, Sub Lieutenant Morgan O’Neill, 29, follow his dream and join the Royal Navy after studying to be a biochemist and achieving a Masters in Cancer Research. “It’s been a busy year for him,” Mark said. “He’s still in his specialist training as a warfare officer, but he’s thoroughly enjoying it. We’re pleased to have him back for Christmas, we didn’t think he would come home until the new year.

“We’ve got lots of surprises. We sent him a parcel, but he left it for Christmas. We’ll be seeing all the family and have the usual roast and trimmings. It’s something he always wanted to do and this is the career he’s always wanted. He’s in it for the long haul. It’s certainly changed him for the better. He was a good lad anyway, but feels like he has a great purpose now and is proud to defend what we have so we can have what we want.”

After stepping ashore, Sub Lt O’Neill said: “This is my first real year away from the family and spending it on the ship. I enjoyed every minute of it, got to do some cool stuff and work with interesting people. It has been everything I’ve dreamed of, from the moment I joined to stepping off the gangway just now.”

Commanding Officer Commander Dan Lee was the first to walk along the gangway into the arms of his children. He said: “We deployed at relatively short notice back in May, and at the time, the ending was unknown. Worst case scenario, we would not have been back until January. Being told at short notice we were coming back for Christmas was awesome. The guys have been impeccable throughout.”

CO Lee said it can sometimes be the “nature of the beast” to be away during Christmas, adding that it was by the grace of God they came home sooner. “Most of our time was at high operational readiness, so we could do any operation that was required,” he added. “We spent a lot of time integrating with a number of allies in the region. It’s bread and butter for what we do, and we all learnt something new. Working with allies and seeing different ways of doing things is very beneficial for us.”