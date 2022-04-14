Speaking during an event in Kent this morning, the PM insisted Britain was seeking to ‘take back control’ of its borders.

It comes after controversial plans were revealed today, which will see Britain flying out asylum seekers who have crossed the Channel to Rwanda to be ‘processed’.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech to members of the armed services and Maritime and Coastguard Agency at Lydd airport in Kent. Picture date: Thursday April 14, 2022.

Mr Johnson said giving the Royal Navy responsibility for tackling migrants crossing the English Channel will send a clear message to criminal gangs.

He said: ‘This will be supported by £50m of new funding for new boats, aerial surveillance and military personnel.

‘In addition to the existing taskforce of patrol vessels, helicopters, search and rescue aircraft, drones and remotely piloted aircraft, this will send a clear message to those piloting the boats: if you risk other people’s lives in the Channel, you risk spending your own life in prison.

‘People who do make it to the UK will be taken not to hotels at vast public expense, rather they will be housed in accommodation centres like those in Greece with the first of these to open shortly.’

HMS Severn, one of the navy's patrol ships, is expected to be part of the operation in the Channel

Mr Johnson said the Senior Service will take over operational command from Border Force in the Channel from today.

He said the new offshore asylum approach is intended to end the ‘barbaric trade in human misery conducted by the people smugglers in the channel’, and said crossings could reach 1,000 a day in a few weeks.

He said: ‘These vile people smugglers are abusing the vulnerable and turning the Channel into a watery graveyard.’

He also warned of ‘exploitation’ if people enter the UK that way.

He said: ‘To identify, intercept and investigate these boats, from today the Royal Navy will take over operational command from Border Force in the Channel, taking primacy for our operational response at sea in line with many of our international partners with the aim that no boat makes it to the UK undetected.’

Expected to deploy as part of this new Channel mission would be offshore patrol ships from Portsmouth, including the likes of HMS Severn.

Smaller P2000 patrol boats are also anticipated to join the effort, along with new surveillance and drone technology.

The news follows months a debate over whether the navy should step in to tackle the migrant crisis, which has so far seen almost 5,000 refugees crossing the Channel to the UK this year.

In February, the Ministry of Defence insisted it would not be part of any operation to send migrants crossing the Channel back to France.

It followed a claim by home secretary Priti Patel that the Senior Service would play it’s part in tackling the refugee crisis.

Speaking at the time, the MoD said they would not be enforcing the Ms Patel's push back policy after Ms Patel said a fellow minister’s comments about the navy being ruled out any operation was wrong.

Speaking during the Commons home affairs committee in February, Ms Patel said that armed forces minister James Heappey, who had ruled out navy involvement, was 'wrong to say anything specific in regards to work operationally as they're still being planned, that work is not competed yet'.

Asked about plans for the military to take over command of tackling migrant crossings from Border Force, Ms Patel described the work as a 'hybrid role' involving both the Home Office and the MoD and said the 'details are still being worked through'.