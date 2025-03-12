The Princess Royal has taken on a new role in Portsmouth to mark a significant anniversary.

Princess Anne has accepted the opportunity to become the new patron of The Naval Children’s Charity. The non-profit organisation based in Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw, supports children of families in the Royal Navy and other maritime forces across the country.

CEO Clare Scherer said: “The Princess has shown great interest, over the years, into the wellbeing of our families and Her Royal Highness’s commitment to the Charities that she serves is outstanding. We look forward to introducing The Princess Royal to our team and our children and young people so that they can tell their stories to Her Royal Highness directly.”

The Princess Royal has been named as the new patron of The Naval Children's Charity in Portsmouth, after making frequent visits to the city. It is the charity's 200th anniversary. | Contributed

The Princess Royal will take on the role from her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was the patron of the charity for over 70 years. The Naval Children’s charity is celebrating its bicentenary, helping children of families who have serving personnel and veterans in the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, QARNNS, WRNS, Reserves, and the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.

Ms Scherer added: “The Princess Royal’s Patronage is a great endorsement of our work helping to make a lasting difference in our children and young people’s lives.” Princess Anne also became the patron and admiral of the Royal Navy Sailing Association (RNSA) based at Haslar Marina in Gosport.

She greeted jubilant sailors during a tour of the organisation last week. The Princess Royal also officially opened the new A&E department at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham. The Naval Children’s Charity helps roughly 2,000 children a year. It opened its first orphanage in 1825 and has expanded significantly since to meet the needs of its children and young people.