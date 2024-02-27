Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Earl of Minto, who represents the Ministry of Defence in the House of Lords, said there has been progress in the Type 26 frigate programme and praised “remarkable” investment at the BAE Systems shipyard in Govan, Glasgow. Last week, he visited HMS Cardiff at the yard, the second of the 6,000-tonne frigate hulls to leave BAE’s assembly hall.

It is expected to be taken down the Clyde in the second half of this year before being fitted out in Scotstoun, where the first ship of the class – HMS Glasgow – is currently having its systems installed. The frigates are expected to begin their service with the navy in October 2028, a year later than initially planned. Asked if there had been any change in the latest deadlines, the Earl of Minto said: "There was obviously some slippage from the initial deadlines and that was driven by Covid.

The forward section of Type 26 Frigate HMS Cardiff is rolled out from the SBOH at BAE Systems Shipyard in Govan, Scotland. Picture: John Linton 2023/BAE Systems/Royal Navy

“But I don’t think there’s been any change, in fact if anything they are trying to claw back some of those initial losses. Actually having gone through what we’ve seen today, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they don’t succeed in doing that.” A new enclosed hall is currently being built next to BAE’s existing facility and work on the frigates is expected to speed up considerably once it is complete.

The Conservative peer, whose name is Timothy Lariston Elliot-Murray-Kynynmound, said BAE has made a “quite remarkable” investment in the Glasgow shipyard and Scotland has an “extremely important” role in naval shipbuilding. Earlier in February, the Royal Navy’s flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth was unable to sail on a major Nato exercise after a defect on its propeller shaft coupling was discovered.