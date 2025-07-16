Her Majesty The Queen will become a Royal Navy Vice Admiral today to reflect her support of the Royal Navy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Camilla will receive the honorary appointment aboard the nuclear-powered attack submarine HMS Astute. She is the vessel’s sponsor, with her visit and honorary appointment marking the end of the submarine’s first commission.

Queen Camilla will be appointed as a Royal Navy Vice Admiral during a ceremony aboard the nuclear submarine HMS Astute. | Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Commander Christopher Bate, the Commanding Officer of HMS Astute, said crew took enormous pride in Her Majesty’s sponsorship of the Astute-class vessel. She has been aligned with the submarine since it was formally named nearly 20 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her Majesty The Queen has supported us from the very beginning,” he said. “She has consistently shown a deep commitment to all aspects of our work. Her continued engagement with our activities and achievements over the years has meant a great deal to us. It is a proud and memorable moment to welcome Her Majesty to HMS Astute and for her meet our families as we mark the end of our first commission.”

A Historic Accolade

The honorary appointment dates back to the 16th century. It will include the formal presentation of a burgee (pennant) by Rear Admiral Andy Perks, head of the Submarine Service. First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins RM, said The Queen’s new accolade, which will be given to her at HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, would further enhance her relationship with the Royal Navy.

HMS Astute, a Royal Navy nuclear attack submarine, is being given a major revamp after going into maintenance. | Royal Navy

He added: “We are honoured to welcome Her Majesty The Queen to HM Naval Base Devonport. Her Majesty’s visit has been a tremendous boost to morale, and the honorary appointment reflects the high regard in which Her Majesty is held by all of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen Camilla will join HMS Astute’s crew in celebrating the ship’s achievements over the past 15 years. It was the longest first commission in Royal Navy submarine history. The hunter-killer submarine is about to undergo a major overhaul, so she can continue patrols for years to come. Her Majesty is regarded as a member of the ship’s company, with her being regularly informed of the ship’s activities. She last visited the crew five years ago in Faslane.

She is also the sponsor of the Portsmouth-based Royal Navy flagship, HMS Prince of Wales, currently heading up Operation Highmast in the Indo-Pacific.