A decorated general has been sworn into his role as new the head of the Royal Navy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins has officially become the new First Sea Lord following a ceremony aboard HMS Victory at Portsmouth Naval Base today (May 27). The supersession took place in the ship’s Great Cabin, where Second Sea Lord Vice Admiral Sir Martin Connell gave him an official handover.

Sir Gwyn said: “It is a huge honour to formally start in the role of First Sea Lord today. Leading the incredible sailors, marines and civil servants of the Royal Navy is a true privilege.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have always been driven by our mission to keep the UK safe – now more than ever we must: strengthen our combat readiness, modernise faster and shape the Navy our country needs.”

Pictured: Historic handover of First Sea Lord to General Sir Gwyn Jenkins KCB OBE ADC RM with The Second Sea Lord, Vice Admiral Martin Connell RN on board HMS Victory. General Gwyn has become the new boss of the Royal Navy. | Royal Navy

Who is General Gwyn?

The new First Sea Lord has become the first Royal Marine to take up the position. Sir Gywn takes on the role following his duties as Strategic Advisor to the Secretary of State for Defence. He played a vital role in the UK’s defence agreement with Germany and strategic partnership with Norway.

General Gwyn will be in command of more than 30,000 personnel, more than 50 warships, nuclear submarines and support vessels the helicopters and jets of the Fleet Air Arm and the elite Naval infantry of the Royal Marines.

He will oversee the continuing build of the Type 26 and Type 31 frigates, with them expecting to become operational towards the end of his tenure; the steel cut of the first Solid Support Ship; the seventh Astute-class submarine entering service and the continuing development of the Dreadnought-class of submarine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured: New First Sea Lord General Sir Gwyn Jenkins addressing the ceremonial guard on completion of the handover of becoming First Sea Lord. | Royal Navy

A graduate of the Advanced Command and Staff Course at the Military College Shrivenham, General Gwyn went on to oversee global operations in PJHQ before serving in Afghanistan where he was awarded an OBE. Moving to No 10 Downing Street as the Military Assistant to the Prime Minister, he then worked in the Cabinet Office and led 3 Commando Brigade.

Rising to the position of General as Vice Chief of the Defence Staff in 2022 he was responsible for running the armed forces aspects of defence business, and in 2024 he was appointed Commandant General of the Royal Marines, a role which he will continue to hold.

Pictured: Pictured: New First Sea Lord General Sir Gwyn Jenkins inspecting the Royal Marines Band Service on completion of the handover to become First Sea Lord. | Royal Navy

Controversy hits Royal Navy

General Gywn takes on the role after his predecessor, Admiral Sir Ben Key, was asked to step back from his role after an alleged sexual relationship with a female officer under his command. Although no crime has been committed and the alleged affair is believed to be consensual, his conduct breached the force’s “service test” - banning relationships between commanders and subordinates. The Admiral, 59, has a wife and three children.

Adm Key, who was expected to retired this summer, is still under investigation. An MoD spokesperson previously said it would be “inappropriate to comment” while the investigation is taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lieutenant Commander Martyn Mayger, who was assigned to be Commanding Officer of the Portsmouth-based patrol vessel HMS Tyne in February, has also been removed from his post after allegations of “unacceptable sexual behaviour”.

The Times reports that Lt Cdr Mayger is being investigated by the Defence Serious Crime Command after a complaint regarding “unwanted” behaviour was raised in the past week.