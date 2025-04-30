Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Destructive airstrikes have been carried out on militant targets in Yemen.

British RAF forces and their American counterparts targeted a manufacturing facility operated by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The group have been targeted merchant vessels and Royal Navy ships in the Red Sea with drones and missiles over the past few years, even previously claiming to have sunk the Portsmouth warship HMS Diamond.

RAF fighter aircraft carried out airstrikes on a Houthi drone manufacturing facility in Yemen, working alongside US forces to do so. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A statement by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the operation was carried out yesterday as the Houthis were “threatening freedom of navigation in the Red Sea” by killing merchant mariners and striking international vessels. A cluster of buildings were identified as a manufacturing centre for drones.

These were the same type used to target Royal Navy positions in the past. The buildings, roughly 15 miles south of Sanaa, were earmarked as targets to be bombed.

The MoD said: “Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon FGR4s, with air refuelling support from Voyager tankers, therefore engaged a number of these buildings using Paveway IV precision guided bombs, once very careful planning had been completed to allow the targets to be prosecuted with minimal risk to civilians or non-military infrastructure. As a further precaution, the strike was conducted after dark, when the likelihood of any civilians being in the area was reduced yet further. All of our aircraft subsequently returned safely.”

Defence secretary John Healey added: “This government will always act in the interests of our national and economic security. Royal Air Force Typhoons have successfully conducted strikes against a Houthi military target in Yemen and all UK aircraft and personnel have returned safely to base.

“We conducted these strikes, supported by the US, to degrade Houthi capabilities and prevent further attacks against UK and International shipping. This action was taken in response to a persistent threat from the Houthis to freedom of navigation.

“A 55 per cent drop in shipping through the Red Sea has already cost billions, fuelling regional instability and risking economic security for families in the UK. The Government is steadfast in our commitment to reinforcing global stability and protecting British working people. I am proud of the dedication and professionalism shown by the service men and women involved in this operation.”

HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group will have to sail through the Red Sea to reach the Indo-Pacific region, where they will carry out Operation Highmast.