Houthi rebels have inaccurately reported they have shot at and sunk HMS Diamond in the Red Sea.

As reported by Reuters, the rebel group put out a statement on Saturday claiming to have fired ballistic missiles at the Portsmouth-based Type 45 destroyer. Houthi military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree claimed the attack on a warship, without providing any evidence to support the claim. Missile attacks by the Iranian-backed insurgency in Yemen have been raging since December 2023.

The Houthis described the assault as “accurate”, Reuters said, but did not specify how much damage was caused to the ship. A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson told the international press agency: “These claims are untrue.”

Houthi Rebels have falsely claimed to have attacked and sank HMS Diamond. The Portsmouth-based Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer has been deployed periodically to the Red Sea since early December after several attacks on merchant ships by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The militants attacked two ships over the weekend. Picture: LPhot Henry Parks.

The United States military’s Central Command said two ships were struck by missiles in the Gulf of Aden. They added that one anti-ship ballistic cruise missile hit the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged cargo ship Norderney forward station late on Saturday - starting a fire on board which had to be put out.

Norderney was also hit by a second anti-ship cruise missile. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre similarly reported the attack and fire in the same area off Aden. Brig Gen Saree claimed the attack in a pre-recorded video message on Sunday, stating the ship was targeted by missiles and drones.

Tavvishi, a Liberian-flagged, Swiss-owned-and-operated container ship, was also targeted by the militants. Brig Gen Saree claimed the attack happened in the Arabian Sea, but provided no evidence. Tracking data suggested the Tavvishi was in the Gulf of Aden at the time of the attack.

US Central Command said over the weekend: “Tavvishi reported damage but has continued under way.” It added that a second ballistic missile fired by the Houthis at the ship was intercepted by a coalition warship. The Houthis have exaggerated some of their attacks since launching their campaign.

Sea Viper missile being launched from HMS Diamond to shoot down a missile fired by the Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen, the first time a Royal Navy warship has intercepted a missile in combat since 1991. Picture: LPhot Chris Sellars/MoD Crown copyright/PA Wire

The group, which Yemen’s capital nearly a decade ago and have been fighting a Saudi-led coalition since shortly after, have been targeting shipping throughout the Red Sea corridor over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. They say the attacks are aimed at stopping the war and supporting the Palestinians, though the attacks often target vessels that have nothing to do with the conflict.

The war in Gaza has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, while hundreds of others have been killed in Israeli operations in the West Bank. It after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage. The Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks on shipping, killed three sailors, seized one vessel and sunk another since November, according to the US Maritime Administration.