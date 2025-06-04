The top boss of the RAF is set to be named as the new head of the armed forces, national reports say.

The Times reports Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton will be given the role to lead the Ministry of Defence (MoD) by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Official confirmation from the government has yet to be given. Other titles have reported the expected appointment. A source told The Times Sir Richard is a “unifier” and “trusted in the Treasury”.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton is set to be named as the new Chief of Defence Staff, according to national reports. Pictured: Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (L) alongside Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton (2R) during a visit to a defence contractor on May 2, 2025 in Bedfordshire, England. | Photo Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Sir Richard is set to replace Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, a former Royal Navy First Sea Lord who has been in the role since November 2021. The head of the RAF is expected lead as Chief of Defence Staff through one of the most transformative periods for the armed forces in decades.

Sweeping reforms were laid out in the Strategic Defence Review on Monday (June 2). These included the creation of 12 new nuclear attack submarines, six new munitions factories, upgrades to the Queen Elizabeth-class carriers to make them part of a Hybrid Combat Air Wing, billions of pounds worth of investment into drones and autonomous systems, and plans to restore hundreds of military houses to name a few.

Who is Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton?

A biography on the government website said Sir Richard joined the RAF in 1988 as a University Cadet and studied Engineering at Clare College Cambridge. After being appointed to frontline duties on Nimrod Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Tornado, and in several roles within the Harrier force, he became Station Commander of RAF Wittering.

He was also the RAF’s Logistics Force Commander. Sir Richard has held previous staff roles in the MoD, Air Command, and equipment acquisition and support. He has been closely involved in strategic and capability planning for the Royal Air Force and Defence, holding the role of Assistant Chief of Air Staff, where he was responsible for the strategic coherence and coordination of the force.

The most senior role he has held in the Ministry of Defence was as the Deputy Chief of Defence Staff for Military Capability. Having previously been Deputy Commander Capability and People at Air Command, Sir Richard has been responsible for the strategic planning and delivery of all aspects of Royal Air Force capability including people, equipment, infrastructure and training.

As Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Sir Richard is accountable for the RAF’s fighting effectiveness, efficiency and morale.