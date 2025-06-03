Extensive changes are set to be made to how Royal Navy aircraft carriers will be used - announced mid a swathe of defence reforms.

The Strategic Defence Review (SDR) published yesterday (June 2) outlined adaptations to HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth. These modifications, part of 62 recommendations which will be accepted in full by the government, include the equipment both carriers will be fitted with, and military assets deployed alongside them.

HMS Prince of Wales (front) and HMS Queen Elizabeth at sea | POPhot Alex Ceolin/Royal Navy /

Defence secretary John Healey outlined these policies in parliament, with the hope of the Royal Navy being able to deal with emerging threats over the next decade. Here is what we know so far.

What is the new hybrid combat air wing?

Mr Healey announced that Britain will be the first nation in Europe to adopt some of the changes outlined in the SDR. He told the House of Commons: “We will establish a new hybrid Navy by building dreadnought, AUKUS submarines, cutting-edge warships and new autonomous vessels. Our carriers will carry the first hybrid air-wings in Europe.”

The reviewers said Britain will be provide leadership to the Nato alliance. They added that the Royal Navy “must continue to move towards a more powerful but cheaper and simpler fleet”: a mix of high-low” equipment and weapons that exploit autonomy and digital integration.

A hybrid combat air wing is a military formation where Britain’s 65,000 tonne carriers will be joined alongside fighter jets and drones. The warships will also be fitted with long-range weaponry. The SDR said carrier strike capabilities - described as the cutting-edge of what Nato can deploy - will be adapted to become hybrid combat air wings.

What will the combat air wing consist of?

F35-B fighter jets will be the main aerial component of the formation. The SDR said this will be complimented by autonomous platforms in the air, and expendable. “Plans for the hybrid carrier airwings should also include long-range precision missiles capable of being fired from the carrier deck,” the report added.

The government will set aside billions of pounds for the production of drones. A new centre will be created to test small un-crewed air systems, which will be used across the armed forces. It’s hoped the centre will speed up the time it takes for the technology to hit the frontline.

When will be integrated?

All of the plans in the SDR have been set out to be implemented over the next decade. Much has been made about funding and whether the government can afford these changes. Defence spending is set to rise by 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027, with an “ambition” to increase this to three per cent. The latter value is needed for the policies to be implemented. Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer previously said he’s 100 per cent confident this is costed.