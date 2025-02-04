Nerve-wracking aerial encounters and frontline operations will be shown in a returning RAF documentary.

Top Guns: Inside the RAF is coming back to Channel 4 tonight (February 4) for a second series. Episode one will be shown live on TV at 9pm and for streaming via Four On Demand.

The broadcaster announced the show would return to our screens after series one consolidated to an average of 1.6m viewers. It was produced by True North, with executive producers Mark Tattersall and Christian Hills.

Commissioning editor Rita Daniels said: “The first series of Top Guns was a such a success with True North doing a fantastic job of bringing the high-stakes of the RAF’s work to our screens. We can’t wait to follow up with what promises to be an even more high-octane series with unprecedented access to two new RAF bases.”

What will be shown?

Viewers will be shown inside the cockpits of fast jet fighter-bombers on operations, as well as remotely piloted aircraft being trialled for the first time from top secret bases in the UK. RAF crews were shown working in command centres and hangars, while also in the thick of the action defending British skies from serious threats. Exclusive behind the scenes footage will be shown at RAF Coningsby and RAF Waddingham in Lincolnshire.

Cameras will also follow personnel on overseas deployments to eastern Europe and the Mediterranean. One shocking scene in the documentary shows pilots intercepting Iranian missiles being fired at Israel, with other clips also showing an RAF Typhoon pilot being warned they were getting too close to the Russian border while travelling over the Black Sea.

RAF pilots are deployed in several scenarios given that tensions have been building across the world, from intercepting Russian fighters flying near Nato airspace to carrying out targeted strikes on Houthi rebel targets in the Red Sea to protect vital shipping lanes and merchant sailors from harm.

Christian Hills added: “It was a real privilege to showcase the hard work of the RAF during one of their busiest and challenging times in recent years. Series Two will once again take us back into the heart of the action following frontline operations that have never been filmed before.”