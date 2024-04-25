Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth-based HMS Diamond, currently deployed in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, downed the missile on Wednesday (April 24) using its Sea Viper anti-air missile system, the first time a Royal Navy warship has intercepted a missile in combat since 1991.

Sea Viper missile being launched from HMS Diamond to shoot down a missile fired by the Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen, the first time a Royal Navy warship has intercepted a missile in combat since 1991.

The Ministry of Defence said that in addition to stationing warships in the area, the UK has also intercepted weapons being smuggled into Yemen, carried out targeted strikes against Houthi military targets and imposed sanctions on the group’s members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I want to thank the brave crew of HMS Diamond for her vital role in saving innocent lives and protecting international shipping from illegal Houthi attacks. The UK continues to be at the forefront of the international response to the Iranian-backed Houthis’ dangerous attacks on commercial vessels, which have claimed the lives of international mariners.”

In March, HMS Diamond took over shipping protection duties in the area from HMS Richmond, which repelled two Houthi drone attacks in the Red Sea using its Sea Ceptor missiles, the MoD said.

The Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond

The Type 45 destroyer, which had previously operated in the region in December and January, is equipped with Sea Viper missiles as well as Phalanx machine guns and 30mm cannons on each side of the ship.

The Yemen-based Houthi group has claimed its attacks on shipping in the Red Sea are in response to events in Gaza, although targeted merchant vessels often had little or no link to Israel. The attacks on vessels using the Red Sea have resulted in some ships re-routing around southern Africa rather than using the Suez Canal between Europe and Asia, a much lengthier journey which has driven up shipping costs and caused delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad