British fighter jets have intercepted Russian aircraft during a Nato mission.

RAF Typhoons were scrambled challenge Moscow aircraft on three separate occasions. These military planes were flying close to Nato airspace near the Baltic Sea.

Interception in aviation terms refers to when one aircraft, typically a military one, approaches another for the purpose of identification or intervention.

Armed forces minister Luke Pollard said: “The UK is unshakeable in its commitment to NATO. With Russian aggression growing and security threats on the rise, we are stepping up to reassure our Allies, deter adversaries and protect our national security through our Plan for Change.

“This mission shows our ability to operate side by side with NATO’s newest member Sweden and to defend the Alliance’s airspace wherever and whenever needed, keeping us safe at home and strong abroad.”

Two RAF Typhoons were deployed from Malbork Air Base in Poland last Tuesday (April 15) to intercept a Russian Ilyushin Il-20M “Coot-A” intelligence aircraft over the Baltic Sea. They were then called to intercept two SU-30MKI aircraft as they left Kaliningrad air space. Known by the NATO code name FLANKER-H, it is a two-seater air superiority fighter aircraft.

Pilots were called to action again two days later (April 17). Another two Typhoons intercepted an unknown aircraft leaving Kaliningrad air space and close to NATO airspace. The unknown aircraft was an Ilyushin Il-20M. Known by its NATO code name Coot-A, the aircraft is a Communication and Electronic Signals Intelligence Surveillance-Reconnaissance aircraft.

The intercepts mark the RAF’s first scramble as part of Operation Chessman and come just weeks after the aircraft arrived in eastern Poland to begin their deployment alongside Sweden in defence of Nato’s Eastern Flank. In total, six Typhoon jets and nearly 200 personnel from 140 Expeditionary Air Wing have been assigned to the Nato operation.

Its the latest contribution to the alliance’s air policing efforts, following successful operations in Romania and Iceland last year. RAF jets from RAF Lossiemouth have been operating alongside Swedish Gripens the first time Sweden has contributed fighter aircraft to another Ally’s air policing since joining NATO in 2024.

The intercepts come after defence secretary John Healey’s visit to Nato last week, where he reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to the alliance and co-led a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in which more than 50 nations pledged a total of £21bn of support to Ukraine.