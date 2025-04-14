Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Immense stealth fighter jets will be deployed alongside the Royal Navy flagship for an upcoming major deployment - with the aircraft set to be pushed to their limits.

Pilots operating F-35B Lightning aircraft will aim to declare full operating capability while working alongside HMS Prince of Wales. They will join the 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier when she sets off for the Indo-Pacific region next Tuesday (April 22).

The UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) - as part of Operation Highmast - will see 809 Naval Air Squadron and 617 Squadron take charge of the fighter jets. One of the central aims of the deployment is to declare full operating capability for the UK Lightning Force, where the aircraft and associated support and engineering will work to its full potential and deploy two squadrons.

F-35B fighter jets will be pushed to their limits as they will be deployed alongside the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales. Picture: A stealth fighter flying off of the flagship's flight deck. | HMS Prince of Wales

Lightning Air Wing Commander, Group Captain John Butcher, is responsible for force generation and the safety of the force’s personnel during operations. He said: “Operation Highmast signifies a major milestone for the Lightning Programme. It will realise full operating capability for F-35 in the UK with the ability to deploy two squadrons to the maritime operating base.

“We’re international by design on Operation Highmast and will be operating with key allies and partners, with a key focus on NATO as we operate in Europe and having a real role to play in the Indo-Pacific with key allies and partners.”

He added: “This is an important milestone which culminates after years of efforts and it will be the realisation of us to deploy two squadrons to different locations in the world at land or sea and to deliver air effect. Fifth generation air power is important for us to be able to control the air in a contested environment and by having two squadrons capable of delivering this it provides more options.”

It will be the first operational deployment for 809 Naval Air Squadron after it was reformed in 2023 after a three decade absence. Pilots from both squadrons will undergo extensive training and exercises with international allies.

Commander Nick Smith, Officer Commanding of 809 Naval Air Squadron, said: “809 Naval Air Squadron work very closely as part of the UK combat air force, working really for the RAF but also we’re a key link to the Royal Navy particular when it comes to delivering air power at sea. Working alongside our partner squadron 617, we deliver front-line fifth generation capability when and where required by the UK government.

“At a time when the world is as unsettled as it is right now it’s hugely important that we get out and exercise with our allies and F-35 partners to prove the capability that we have in UK Defence. Deploying to the Indo-Pacific region will obviously give us the opportunity to exercise alongside our allies particularly the Australians and Japanese forces who operate F-35 alongside us.

F-35B fighter jets will be pushed to their limits on the HMS Prince of Wales deployment. | Royal Navy

“The programme is global by design and gives us an excellent opportunity to work with each other very closely to understand and develop our tactics, techniques and procedures to make sure we’re as lethal and deployable as possible.”

The squadrons are made up 50 per cent RAF and 50 per cent Royal Navy, with 617 Squadron led by the first Royal Marine to have command of a UK fighter squadron. Lieutenant Colonel Mike Carty Royal Marines, Officer Commanding of 617, said: “This for myself is an incredible privilege and honour to take the reins as Officer Commanding 617 Squadron.

“It’s also unique for UK Defence but what it shows is the joint nature of the squadron and how we integrate between the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. Operation Highmast is an incredibly important deployment. For 617 Squadron is gives us the ability to hone our skills across a variety of mission sets and allows us to develop operationally alongside allies and partners.”