An RAF Commander and surgeon operating in Portsmouth has been awarded an OBE.

Wing Commander Ankur Pandya, a Consultant Plastic Surgeon, was among the distinguished military personnel to be highlighted in the King’s Birthday Honours list. He has been recognised for his contribution to international humanitarian work, educational services, and the Armed Forces.

Wg Cdr Pandya was not aware he had been honoured until the full list was announced on June 13. “I woke up to a slightly obscure message from a colleague congratulating me and it was only after I received multiple messages that it hit home,” he said.

RAF Wing Commander Ankur Pandya, who works at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth as a plastic surgeon, was awarded an OBE in the King's Birthday Honours list. | Contributed

“I quickly scanned the honours list and after finding my name on it became emotional. The enormity of this honour has only just started to sink in.”

Lt Col Richard Yardley, Commanding Officer of Joint Hospital Group South, praised his colleague who works at the Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust. He said: “This distinguished honour is testament to Ankur’s exceptional achievements, unwavering dedication, and the significant impact he has made in his field.

“Such recognition is reserved for those who have demonstrated exemplary service and commitment, and it is clear that his contributions are not only deeply valued but have also set a standard of excellence for others to aspire to.”

Years of medical and military service

Wg Cdr Pandya has more than 25 years’ experience across the NHS, military and humanitarian sectors - working at Queen Alexandra Hospital for 25 years. He specialises in hand surgery including complex tendon and nerve reconstruction and other procedures.

His service to our country includes four operational deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. The medical professional helped establish the RAF Hospital staging unit, and numerous senior advisory and leadership roles within the Royal Air Force including Clinical Director of the Tactical Medical Wing and Associate Dean. Wg Cdr Pandya has also participated in more than 50 international humanitarian missions worldwide - dedicating his career to advancing surgical standards, education, and access to high-quality care across the globe.

“The thing I am most proud of in my career has been operating on and caring for those people who otherwise would have no advocacy or voice,” he added. “Many face poverty and are driven by the hope of a better future. Helping them and supporting others to do the same remains my guiding principle.”

Wg Cdr Pandya’s humanitarian work includes much-needed surgery to patients, and teaching medical students and others in some of the remote areas across the globe. He played a major role with Operation Smile, a charity supports and cares for people with cleft conditions and reconstructive surgery.

Chief Executive of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, Penny Emerit, said: “I would like to share my congratulations with Ankur for the incredible work he does not just here in Portsmouth, but globally helping improve access to vital health services to all. We are very proud and are delighted for Ankur to be recognised for his humanitarian work.”

Fellow Portsmouth surgeon, Professor Peter Brennan, was also named in King Charles III’s Honours List.