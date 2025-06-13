King's Birthday Honours List: All Royal Navy sailors and Royal Marines commemorated for serving UK
A total of 32 sailors and marines have been decorated for deeds and commitment on the front line. Many have been singled out for their sacrifices to maintain UK security and support of charities.
King Charles III’s birthday is tomorrow (June 14). The honours list provides an opportunity to celebrate individual outstanding achievements and contributions to British society.
Orders of chivalry have been given by monarchs since the Middle Ages. In recent times, the British honours system has recognised people who have “made achievements in public life” and “committed themselves to serving and helping Britain”. Gallantry awards recognising bravery can also be given to civilians and emergency service personnel.
Military personnel are listed in the Operational Honours list, released alongside those for civilians. Petty Officers Craig Maddock and Paul Cartwright are among those to be honoured. They showcased extreme bravery and cool-headedness when a wartime bomb was unearthed in the Keyham district of Plymouth in February 2024.
The pair were among hundreds of military personnel involved in the massive operation to neutralise a 500kg bomb found in a garden. After great work by Bravo Diving Unit 1, the ordinance was detonated safely in Plymouth Sound. PO Maddock removed a large amount of earth and concrete by hand to access the bomb, and led a taskforce to de-sensitise two live fuses to destabilise it.
PO Cartwright volunteered to load and drive the extremely dangerous bomb through the crowded city, plannign the route away from residents. PO Cartwright, who is awarded the King’s Commendation for Bravery, said: “Whilst I am extremely honoured – and humbled – to receive this award, my contribution to the operation was no more valuable than that of all the military personnel and first responders that week.”
PO Maddock earned the King’s Gallantry Medal for his actions. Like his colleague, he ascribes the successful operation to a collective effort. “What was achieved that week was only possible because of the tireless professionalism, calm determination and teamwork shown by everyone involved,” PO Maddock said.
Lieutenant Commander Hugo Mitchell-Heggs has been made an MBE for his work as the driving force behind the HMS Oardacious fundraising campaign, raising money and awareness for mental health. Oardacious has seen several Royal Navy teams row the Atlantic since its inception in 2018 – and raised more than £1m for naval/Royal Marine charities.
He said: “I’m deeply honoured by this recognition which reflects not one person’s work but a shared commitment to improving the lives of others. I’m proud to have stood alongside so many remarkable people working to make the Royal Navy community stronger, kinder and more human. From submarines to ocean rowing crossings, it’s been a privilege to explore how resilience and community can shape something truly powerful.”
Companion in the Military Division of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath (CB)
Rear Admiral Steve McCarthy
Rear Admiral Rob Pedre
Commander in the Military Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Commodore Paul Dunn OBE
Commodore Phil Game
Commodore Tim Green ADC
Officer in the Military Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Commander Jon Browett
Commander Christopher ‘Titch’ Evans
Lieutenant Colonel Paul ‘Fitz’ Fitzpatrick
Captain Polly Hatchard
Lieutenant Colonel Liam Metcalfe RM
Captain Eugene Morgan OBE RD
Lieutenant Colonel Alex Pounds RM
Member of the Military Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Surgeon Commander Matthew Osborne
Lieutenant Commander Will Barker
Major Lewis Bodycote RM
Chief Petty Officer (Air Engineering Technician) Rhys Dyas
Commander Danny Glover
Warrant Officer 1 Rob Govier
Warrant Officer 1 Air Engineering Technician (Mechanical) Mark Hart
Commander Carla Higgins
Warrant Offocer 1 Robin McColl
Lieutenant Commander Hugo Mitchell-Heggs
Major Lee Stewart RM
Commander James Tibbitts
Chief Petty Officer (Air Engineering Technician) Robert Warnett
Chief Petty Officer (Warfare Specialist) Michael Watson
King’s Volunteer Reserve Medal (KVRM)
Warrant Officer 1 Logistician (Supply Chain) Samantha Martin VR
Operational Honours
King’s Gallantry Medal
Leading Logistician (Catering Services) David La Croix
Petty Officer (Diver) Craig Maddock
King’s Commendation for Bravery
Petty Officer (Diver) Paul Cartwright
King’s Commendation for Valuable Service
Warrant Officer 2 Engineering Technician Michael Barker
Lieutenant Commander Matt Johnson
Meritorious Service Medal
Chief Petty Officer Air Engineering Technician (M) M J Bailey
Chief Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (SSM) D A Broadfoot
Warrant Officer 1 (Medical Assistant) M L Carron
Warrant Officer 1 (Exec) D P Claridge
Warrant Officer 1 P J Collacott
Warrant Officer 1 A R Davies
Chief Petty Officer (Police) A L Drake
Warrant 1 (Exec) G A Head
Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) E A Howard
Warrant Officer 1 Logistician (Writer) T C Jones
Warrant Officer 1 J Low
Warrant Officer 2 D J Maytum
Warrant Officer 1 Logistician (Catering Services) G M Mee
Warrant Officer 2 Logistician (Catering Services) A Millar
Chief Petty Officer Air Engineering Technician (Avionics) L Osman
Joint Commander’s Commendation
Chief Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (Abovewater Warfare Weapons) A A Brown
Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Weapons Engineering)(CIS) H N Chenery
Leading Logistician (Supply Chain) O G Clark
Lieutenant Commander L J Duke
Chief Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (Abovewater Weapons Tactical) M Gibson
Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Communications and Information Systems) O J Halliwell
Lieutenant Commander M J Harris
Lieutenant Commander M J Hawkins
Petty Officer Logistician (Catering Services) S D Hopkins
Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Weapons Engineering) D J W Kirsopp
Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) A C McAllister
Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (Underwater Warfare) J L Pearson
Lieutenant Commander B Preston
Lieutenant Commander R C Sawyer
Petty Officer Logistician (Supply Chain) S M Window
Joint Commander’s Team Commendation
N2 Team United Kingdom Maritime Component Commander
First Sea Lord’s Commendation
Warrant Officer 1 G Bennett
Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Weapons Engineering) M Craib
Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Communication and Information System) G Ellis VR
Major W Grounsell Royal Marines
Major J Poole Royal Marines
