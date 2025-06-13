Dedicated Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel have been commemorated in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

A total of 32 sailors and marines have been decorated for deeds and commitment on the front line. Many have been singled out for their sacrifices to maintain UK security and support of charities.

King Charles III’s birthday is tomorrow (June 14). The honours list provides an opportunity to celebrate individual outstanding achievements and contributions to British society.

Lt Cdr Mitchell-Heggs (right) with shipmates at the Atlantic row finish line. The full list of Royal Navy and Royal Marines personnel commemorated in the King's Birthday Honours List has been released. | Royal Navy

Orders of chivalry have been given by monarchs since the Middle Ages. In recent times, the British honours system has recognised people who have “made achievements in public life” and “committed themselves to serving and helping Britain”. Gallantry awards recognising bravery can also be given to civilians and emergency service personnel.

Military personnel are listed in the Operational Honours list, released alongside those for civilians. Petty Officers Craig Maddock and Paul Cartwright are among those to be honoured. They showcased extreme bravery and cool-headedness when a wartime bomb was unearthed in the Keyham district of Plymouth in February 2024.

PO(D) Cartwright oversees the safe lifting of the bomb | Royal Navy

The pair were among hundreds of military personnel involved in the massive operation to neutralise a 500kg bomb found in a garden. After great work by Bravo Diving Unit 1, the ordinance was detonated safely in Plymouth Sound. PO Maddock removed a large amount of earth and concrete by hand to access the bomb, and led a taskforce to de-sensitise two live fuses to destabilise it.

PO Cartwright volunteered to load and drive the extremely dangerous bomb through the crowded city, plannign the route away from residents. PO Cartwright, who is awarded the King’s Commendation for Bravery, said: “Whilst I am extremely honoured – and humbled – to receive this award, my contribution to the operation was no more valuable than that of all the military personnel and first responders that week.”

PO Maddock earned the King’s Gallantry Medal for his actions. Like his colleague, he ascribes the successful operation to a collective effort. “What was achieved that week was only possible because of the tireless professionalism, calm determination and teamwork shown by everyone involved,” PO Maddock said.

Lieutenant Commander Hugo Mitchell-Heggs has been made an MBE for his work as the driving force behind the HMS Oardacious fundraising campaign, raising money and awareness for mental health. Oardacious has seen several Royal Navy teams row the Atlantic since its inception in 2018 – and raised more than £1m for naval/Royal Marine charities.

King Charles III during the coronation. | Getty Images

He said: “I’m deeply honoured by this recognition which reflects not one person’s work but a shared commitment to improving the lives of others. I’m proud to have stood alongside so many remarkable people working to make the Royal Navy community stronger, kinder and more human. From submarines to ocean rowing crossings, it’s been a privilege to explore how resilience and community can shape something truly powerful.”

King Charles III Birthday Honours List

Companion in the Military Division of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath (CB)

Rear Admiral Steve McCarthy

Rear Admiral Rob Pedre

Commander in the Military Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Commodore Paul Dunn OBE

Commodore Phil Game

Commodore Tim Green ADC

Officer in the Military Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Commander Jon Browett

Commander Christopher ‘Titch’ Evans

Lieutenant Colonel Paul ‘Fitz’ Fitzpatrick

Captain Polly Hatchard

Lieutenant Colonel Liam Metcalfe RM

Captain Eugene Morgan OBE RD

Lieutenant Colonel Alex Pounds RM

Member of the Military Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Surgeon Commander Matthew Osborne

Lieutenant Commander Will Barker

Major Lewis Bodycote RM

Chief Petty Officer (Air Engineering Technician) Rhys Dyas

Commander Danny Glover

Warrant Officer 1 Rob Govier

Warrant Officer 1 Air Engineering Technician (Mechanical) Mark Hart

Commander Carla Higgins

Warrant Offocer 1 Robin McColl

Lieutenant Commander Hugo Mitchell-Heggs

Major Lee Stewart RM

Commander James Tibbitts

Chief Petty Officer (Air Engineering Technician) Robert Warnett

Chief Petty Officer (Warfare Specialist) Michael Watson

King’s Volunteer Reserve Medal (KVRM)

Warrant Officer 1 Logistician (Supply Chain) Samantha Martin VR

Operational Honours

King’s Gallantry Medal

Leading Logistician (Catering Services) David La Croix

Petty Officer (Diver) Craig Maddock

King’s Commendation for Bravery

Petty Officer (Diver) Paul Cartwright

King’s Commendation for Valuable Service

Warrant Officer 2 Engineering Technician Michael Barker

Lieutenant Commander Matt Johnson

Meritorious Service Medal

Chief Petty Officer Air Engineering Technician (M) M J Bailey

Chief Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (SSM) D A Broadfoot

Warrant Officer 1 (Medical Assistant) M L Carron

Warrant Officer 1 (Exec) D P Claridge

Warrant Officer 1 P J Collacott

Warrant Officer 1 A R Davies

Chief Petty Officer (Police) A L Drake

Warrant 1 (Exec) G A Head

Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) E A Howard

Warrant Officer 1 Logistician (Writer) T C Jones

Warrant Officer 1 J Low

Warrant Officer 2 D J Maytum

Warrant Officer 1 Logistician (Catering Services) G M Mee

Warrant Officer 2 Logistician (Catering Services) A Millar

Chief Petty Officer Air Engineering Technician (Avionics) L Osman

Joint Commander’s Commendation

Chief Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (Abovewater Warfare Weapons) A A Brown

Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Weapons Engineering)(CIS) H N Chenery

Leading Logistician (Supply Chain) O G Clark

Lieutenant Commander L J Duke

Chief Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (Abovewater Weapons Tactical) M Gibson

Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Communications and Information Systems) O J Halliwell

Lieutenant Commander M J Harris

Lieutenant Commander M J Hawkins

Petty Officer Logistician (Catering Services) S D Hopkins

Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Weapons Engineering) D J W Kirsopp

Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) A C McAllister

Petty Officer Warfare Specialist (Underwater Warfare) J L Pearson

Lieutenant Commander B Preston

Lieutenant Commander R C Sawyer

Petty Officer Logistician (Supply Chain) S M Window

Joint Commander’s Team Commendation

N2 Team United Kingdom Maritime Component Commander

First Sea Lord’s Commendation

Warrant Officer 1 G Bennett

Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Weapons Engineering) M Craib

Chief Petty Officer Engineering Technician (Communication and Information System) G Ellis VR

Major W Grounsell Royal Marines

Major J Poole Royal Marines